Bar Refaeli shows jaw-dropping figure in black string bikini for a dip in the water

Bar Refaeli stunned in a black string bikini for a dip in the pool. Pic credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Bar Refaeli showed some major skin on Thursday as she sent temperatures soaring in Tel Aviv while wearing a black string bikini.

The Israeli model wore a barely-there black string bikini as she lounged in a pool to cool off from high summer temperatures.

She gave the camera a close-up view of her toned physique as she soaked up the sun wearing a pair of black sunglasses.

Her bikini featured a string halter neck and a gold clasp in the middle that emphasized her chest in a flattering way, and she posted the pictures to her Instagram Stories.

The gorgeous 37-year-old model has appeared in various Victoria’s Secret catalogs and was named Sports Illustrated’s cover model in 2009.

With that kind of work, it seems as if Bar lives in bikinis, and clearly, she likes to wear them even while taking some time off.

Pic credit: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli showed some skin in a hot pink bikini on the beach

On July 14, Bar posted an Instagram shot of herself in a hot pink bikini as she strutted up the beach toward the camera.

Her abs looked incredible as if she had spent hours in the gym beforehand.

She paired the skimpy bikini with a pink button-down shirt, a white sun hat, and black sunglasses.

Just because she was in a bikini, didn’t mean she couldn’t accessorize with a gold chain across her stomach and a necklace with a blue pendant on the end.

The day before that, she took a mirror selfie wearing a white, light blue, and purple bikini that showed off her bronzed glow perfectly.

Her abs looked more toned than ever, showing the model still keeps up on her toned figure despite not having worked much lately.

Bar Refaeli exercises a lot and doesn’t worry too much about her diet

Bar makes a lot of time to exercise, though doesn’t worry too much about her diet. She told Cosmopolitan, “I’m not very careful with my diet but when you work out a lot you want to keep healthy. Eating healthily makes you want to work out more because your body is more alive.”

Bar Refaeli dated Leonardo DiCaprio back in 2006

Back in the early aughts, Bar was really put on the map when she started dating Leonardo DiCaprio in 2006. She was just 20 years old at the time, and the pair met at a party for U2 in Las Vegas in November 2005.

They briefly split up in 2009, before rekindling their relationship in 2010. It was short-lived, however, and they split for good in 2011.

During the split, Bar reflected on how she got to know herself during their time apart, telling British Vogue, “From a very young age, I have always had a boyfriend and I didn’t know what it was like to be inside my own skin.”