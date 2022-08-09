Bar Refaeli rolls on the floor in lace bra and underwear

Bar Refaeli showed off her sensational figure in a matching lace bra and underwear set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Bar Refaeli showed her sexy side as she lay on the floor in a white lace bra and underwear set. Though she’s never been in the Victoria’s Secret runway show, she proved she absolutely would have fit right in.

The Israeli model looked incredible as she tightened her toned abs, with both legs up in the air, and let out a big laugh, clearly showing off her silly side.

It looked as if she was doing some type of ab crunch, lifting her legs and then putting them down by the last picture, with her arms above her head.

The 37-year-old is famous for her sensational figure, having posed for the Sports Illustrated cover issue back in 2009 and appearing in Victoria’s Secret catalogs.

She was even voted #1 on Maxim magazine’s Hot 100 list in 2012, so she definitely has several credits to her name as far as attractive appearances go.

Though she keeps her figure extremely toned, even these days, the model claimed back in 2013 that she didn’t even try to diet that much.

Bar Refaeli claimed she exercises a lot but doesn’t necessarily diet

Bar told Cosmopolitan magazine that she exercises quite a lot, and that makes it easier to want to eat healthily.

She said, “I’m not very careful with my diet but when you work out a lot you want to keep healthy. Eating healthily makes you want to work out more because your body is more alive.”

She added, “If I’m craving something I’ll have it, but I don’t really crave bad things.”

The blonde bombshell revealed she works out four times a week and loves pilates and TRX.

Bar still likes to show off her body on Instagram, despite being somewhat quiet as far as work goes in the last few years.

Bar Refaeli continues to show off her stunning figure despite quietly living in Tel Aviv

She appears to be enjoying her life in Tel Aviv, where she lives with her husband Adi Ezra and their three children.

On July 14, she shared Instagram shots of herself walking in front of the clear blue water and white sand on the beach, her toned physique fully on display.

She wore a hot pink bikini with a matching pink button-down shirt and a white sunhat with black sunglasses.

Just a day later, she shared shots of herself lying on a couch in a red bikini with the same sun hat, her makeup-free complexion on display.

She told Cosmopolitan her go-to beauty brands are Dermalogica, Origins, and Aveda and that she’s “not a fancy girl” when it comes to makeup and skincare.