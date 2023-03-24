Bar Refaeli appeared to be in vacation mode as she relaxed in a bikini.

The 37-year-old model’s career in fashion has continued to flourish after decades.

She recently posed for Vogue Spain in skimpy green lingerie in a photoshoot.

In a recent photo, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s face looked flawless and wrinkle-free as she posed with sunglasses.

She appeared to be poolside as she lay down on white towels in the selfie she shared on her Instagram Story.

Bar wore a triangle bikini top and accessorized the look with three necklaces.

Bar Refaeli shows her bikini body in a selfie. Pic credit: @barrefaeli/Instagram.

The mother of three shared another selfie in the same bikini on her IG Story, giving a view of the picturesque beach.

Bar Refaeli enjoys a beach day. Pic credit: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli dances in lingerie for Femina

Bar looked like a goddess in another campaign for the Israeli lingerie brand Femina.

The caption translated to, “Exciting summer collection that makes you want to dance has landed at Femina branches and on the site! Put a bra, put a Femina.”

In the video, the supermodel showed her best dance moves in black lingerie to boost sales for the brand.

Her physique looked exceptionally toned, and she had her long blonde locks styled straight with a middle part.

Bar has had a long partnership with the lingerie brand and is frequently seen in their sexy garments.

The blonde bombshell shared another campaign photoshoot with the brand, adding the clever caption, “Bar put a Bra.”

Bar Refaeli shows her makeup routine

Bar showed her Instagram followers her makeup routine done by MUA Moran Stavizki.

The beauty looked sensational before getting glam applied to her face. Moran was seen applying foundation, eye makeup, and lipstick on the stunning model who showed her before and after look.

Bar wrote in the video caption of the IG clip, “Wake up & make up.”

In an interview with Allure, Bar opened up about her skincare routine.

When asked about how she keeps her skin healthy, she responded with the following:

“Pretty much just cleaning it twice a day. I wash with facial soap and put on light cream after. I also try to drink a lot of water, since traveling dries my skin.”

At the time of the interview, she listed some of her favorite products.

“Right now, I love Nars stick blush in Orgasm, Armani mascara, and Clinique stick lip balm,” she said.