Bar Refaeli looked amazing for a swan feature. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Bar Refaeli had her fans seeing double yesterday with a jaw-dropping share showing off her famous figure in an ultra-revealing ensemble.

The stunning Israeli model and businesswoman posed against a mirror in low-rise leather pants with a lacy black bra on top.

She could be seen giving the camera a subtle smirk in the reflection while her sculpted abs sizzled from both sides.

Bar embodies the phrase “natural beauty” with beachy blonde locks that cascade down her back and hardly any makeup.

The video zoomed in at the end to highlight her bright blue eyes and the perfect smattering of light freckles spilled across her nose and cheeks.

She captioned the share, “Our beloved swan בר.”

Bar Refaeli unveiled her fit figure in black bikini for New Years’ share

Bar stepped into the new year looking like, well, the bonafide supermodel she is, wearing a black bikini as she strutted up an outdoor staircase.

The 37-year-old mother of three stopped halfway up to show off her toned physique in the revealing swimsuit, turning to the side for an epic profile view.

She accessorized with what appeared to be a watch, anklet, and pair of black sunglasses, her hair soaking wet and slicked back from a recent swim.

She wished her 3.6M followers a Happy New Year in the caption, adding a few celebratory emojis.

Bar Refaeli looked incredible in lingerie for Femina Israel partnership

In a collaboration for the ages, Bar has partnered with Femina Israel to become the face of the high-end lingerie brand.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl has shared a bunch of saucy snaps and reels on her social media page to promote the company, and the world is truly a better place for it.

In the most recent post, Bar sported a nude lingerie set with stunning white lace as she worked her modeling magic in various poses.

Perhaps one of the reasons Bar is so proud to support Femina Israel is that it’s a woman-run business offering a range of sizes and styles to make every body feel confident and beautiful.

Now getting down to the fitness business, Bar takes excellent care of herself inside-out, but her workout secrets may come as a surprise.

According to Glamour magazine, she’s been known to practice Krav Maga, “an Israeli fighting method that combines elements of martial arts and boxing.”

She said of the workouts, “My trainer taught me all kinds of kicks, and they work everywhere—your abs, your butt.”