The beloved Bar Refaeli was captured enjoying the simplicities of Mother Nature as she sported a huge smile on her face.

The multitalented supermodel usually has her hands full between modeling gigs, promotional work, and being a mother to her two loving children.

However, it seems that Bar recently took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a peaceful, tropical getaway instead.

The Israeli model shared not just one beach shot but she shared three epic photos as she posed along the white sand.

The 37-year-old beauty even geared up in her finest bikini as she showcased her hourglass figure.

Bar kindly shared her peaceful getaway on her Instagram feed, bringing her 3.7 million followers along for the journey.

Bar Refaeli is glowing in her teeny orange bikini

In the first slide, Bar stood along the white sand next to a brown tiki umbrella.

As she did so, the model donned a matching, vibrant-colored bikini set. The orange set included a classic spaghetti strap top and cheeky, low-rise bottoms.

Without a doubt, Bar looked beautiful in the bright set, as both pieces accentuated her slender yet toned physique.

In the other slides, the blonde beauty provided some shots at various angles as she sported the same elegant bikini set.

She also added a multicolored, beaded body chain and a couple of colorful choker necklaces.

She even added a white flower in her hair as it was perfectly placed behind her one ear.

She rocked a makeup-free face while she enjoyed her special tropical getaway.

Bar Refaeli happily promotes the new Carolina Lemke spring collection

When Bar isn’t soaking up the sunshine along the beach, she’s instead involved with her many other creative endeavors.

One of those endeavors includes her ongoing work with Carolina Lemke.

Carolina Lemke is a high-quality eyewear company dedicated to designing cutting-edge fashion trends without breaking the bank.

Bar has worked with the company dozens of times now as she continues to promote its trendy, stylish products.

For this particular post, the model helped promote the company’s newest 2023 spring collection.

This specific collection includes a variety of new shapes and styles, along with various colors that give off super spring-like energy.

However, for this IG post, the Israeli beauty was captured from the chest up as she sported Carolina’s newest spring frames.

The new glasses included a new sleek look that featured a unique leopard print design around the frames.

While she promoted the glasses, Bar wore a large black blazer and sported a classic white t-shirt underneath.

Her hair was tucked into the oversized blazer and she effortlessly glowed in each shot.

Regardless of the shot, Bar looked beautiful and rather professional as she happily promoted one of her favorite eyewear companies.

The post was simply captioned, “@carolinalemkeberlin.il 2023.”

Interested fans can now shop for the new 2023 collection by heading to Carolina Lemke’s official website.