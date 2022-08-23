Bar Refaeli in black lace bra for pensive look

Bar Refaeli showed off her taut body in a black lace bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Bar Refaeli shared a pensive-looking shot of herself on Monday as she leaned down with her chin on her hand, looking off into the distance without a smile.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wore a black lace bralette with a silky black skirt to match. She paired the ensemble with the daring choice of Vans sneakers and wore her dirty blonde hair down as it cascaded down her back.

The model shared the shot to her Instagram Stories, which also included a picture from what looked to be the same photoshoot, as she was wearing the same sneakers.

However, in the second picture, she was wearing a big pink dress with ruffles all along the sleeves that went down to her ankles.

She looked to be makeup-free, or at least wore very natural makeup, allowing her freckles to shine through. Though, she did appear to be wearing some highlighter, giving her cheekbones an added glow.

For the second photo, she managed to raise a big smile as she looked off at something in the distance.

Bar Refaeli posts photos of her incredibly toned abs

The model, who also worked for Victoria’s Secret in the past, has quite the Instagram following, boasting 3.5 million fans on the platform. Several celebrities count themselves as followers of her page, including former Victoria’s Secret models Miranda Kerr and Candice Swanepoel, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, and socialite Paris Hilton.

The majority of her photos show her incredible, bikini-ready body, with insanely toned abs and barely an ounce of fat to her. The model is big on exercising, and that is definitely helpful considering she’s been known to say she doesn’t really diet.

Even before posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover in 2009 (a highly coveted achievement in the modeling world), she told the publication that she ate whatever she wanted.

She claimed the publication doesn’t want their models to go on any diet beforehand, saying, “And they just let you eat all the time during the photo shoot. They love that; they love their girls healthy.”

Bar is a big fan of using TRX straps during her intense workouts

Bar is a huge fan of TRX straps, posting several pictures and videos of herself using them for workouts after the birth of her first child. She posted a video in 2016, writing in the caption, “As you can see, I’m all about getting back in shape #addicted.”

The Israeli model has been using the TRX straps for workouts way before that, even as far back as 2013, when she posted a video clip of herself doing ab and arm workouts with the equipment.

She captioned the clip, “GYMMMMM 💪💪💪,” and wore a purple Nike sports bra that showed off her incredibly toned core.