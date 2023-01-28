Bar Refaeli demonstrated her fine expertise as a model while she posed in her jaw-dropping ensemble in a recent share.

The Israeli model showcased her incredible curves in her diamond-embellished dress as she looked effortlessly stunning for her special night out.

Bar brought her masterfully crafted piece to The Royal in Atlantis, which is a gorgeous five-star hotel in the Bahamas.

Without a doubt, the iconic model indeed turned a head or two with this glitzy wardrobe choice of the night.

At the age of 37, Bar continues to age like fine wine, and her latest share undeniably proved just that.

Luckily for fans, the model shared the killer fit with her 3.6 million followers via Instagram.

Bar Refaeli is gorgeous in her glitzy diamond attire

In the first slide that she shared, Bar was captured posing in a black-tiled room where she elegantly modeled her glitzy attire.

The model stared directly at the camera as she wore a silver and black dress. The top of the dress featured a diamond-embellished top that was further tied tightly around her torso.

In contrast to the dazzling diamond top, the bottom half of the dress was a solid black hue that hugged her curves perfectly.

In the second slide, Bar gracefully leaned in close to the camera while smiling from ear to ear.

The Israeli model styled her long blonde hair in light waves, which beautifully flowed down the front of her nightly ensemble.

In the last slide, Bar sat back in the corner of the room, and this time, she added her leather jacket into the mix.

The leather jacket featured silver accents and was left unzipped while she draped it over her shoulders for the shot.

Per usual, Bar looked phenomenal while she executed her Bahama look with absolute ease.

Bar Refaeli promotes Carolina Lemke

In her most recent Instagram post, Bar shared a black-and-white headshot of herself while she promoted Carolina Lemke.

Carolina Lemke is a high-quality eyewear company that is dedicated to designing cutting-edge fashion trends.

Bar has worked with the company a handful of times in the past and continues to promote its trendy, stylish products.

For this particular headshot, the model sported a pair of Carolina Lemke glasses that featured a pretty silver frame.

As she promoted the flashy eyewear, she sported a huge smile across her face while she stared off into the distance.

Bar’s long, wavy hair was captured in mid-motion as it blew in the wind and trickled down the front of her denim jacket.

The supermodel looked beautiful and professional as she promoted one of her favorite eyewear companies.

Bar Refaeli has also worked closely with Femina

Bar certainly isn’t bashful when it comes time to pose in her lingerie, especially because she’s now an ambassador and model for the lingerie brand Femina, which is based out of her home country in Israel.

The model frequently posts pictures of herself modeling in the company’s lingerie as they offer a wide variety of colors and styles.

For this particular Instagram share, Bar was photographed in a gorgeous, lacy lingerie set as she posed with her hands held high in the air.

Her lovely long hair fell in front of her face for the shot, which covered it completely. However, the picture was just as heavenly, even without her face visible.

The contrast between the pretty blue background and Bar’s black lingerie set made the photo that much more mesmerizing.

She simply captioned the post, “🖤 @femina_israel.”

Fans can now head to Femina’s Instagram page to browse their newest collections while learning more about their overall mission as a company.