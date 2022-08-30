Bar Refaeli all smiles in a bra and jeans for balcony sunset

Bar Refaeli in a bra and jeans looks stunning as the sun sets on the balcony. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bar Refaeli stunned in a nude bra and jeans while capturing the evening glow on her balcony. The Israeli supermodel looked beautiful in the natural light, showing off her amazing figure.

In the first and second of four poses, Bar looked playfully over her left shoulder with arms raised. She didn’t make complete eye contact in the first pose but allowed viewers to capture a glimpse of her bra, with only one strap of her bra in the second shot.

The third pose was even more alluring, with the model facing away from the camera. Indeed, the bra and skinny jeans were there, but the curves took center stage.

The final pose exuded effortless beauty and joy.

With her back turned from the camera, Bar turned her head over her shoulder for a big smile.

No matter where she is, Bar knows how to work the spotlight. She proved she’s always in control and knows how to make a lasting impression in her photos, making it impossible not to be enchanted by her sunshine-streaked hair and infectious smile.

Bar Refaeli is no stranger to sultry lingerie

Bar loves to frolic in seductive lingerie. Just recently, she wowed viewers by exercising in a lacy number, as reported by Monster and Critics. She looked amazing and set pulses racing.

She always appears to be having fun, even while working on her physique. Whether in the gym or out and about, it seems like she’s always enjoying herself with a smile.

It’s not uncommon for Bar to share photos of herself in skimpy clothing and bikinis, proving she’s still got that fantastic model body even after giving birth to three children.

Bar Refaeli Plastic Surgery 2022

Since Bar Refaeli is a successful young model, the question of whether or not she’s had plastic surgery has been raised several times. She hasn’t confirmed or denied going under the knife, but she does partake in trendy skincare routines such as the $1500 Vampire Facelift, as reported by Page Six. The expensive beauty treatment involves using one’s own blood to rejuvenate skin and has been used by women such as reality star Kim Kardashian.

Beyond her body, the most important thing is that Bar appears happy.

Bar has stated that her supermodel secret is living a healthy lifestyle.