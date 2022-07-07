Bam Margera seen partying on video after ditching rehab for second time

Bam Margera has escaped rehab twice. Pic credit: @bam__margera/Instagram

A new video has shown Bam Margera partying after he escaped rehab for a second time.

The stunt performer, 43, who rose to fame from the MTV series Jackass, first fled rehab on June 15, 2022, but was found and returned after a week.

However, after fleeing the treatment center again on June 25, Bam was seen partying with a group of men in a video obtained by TMZ.

Bam Margera seen partying with a group of men after escaping rehab

According to TMZ, he met with a group in Pompano Beach and had drinks at a sports bar.

A source also told the website that the 43-year-old had injured his wrist and asked to be taken to the hospital. After the hospital visit, he then reportedly went to a strip club.

During this time, Bam was being sought after by the police and his family.

Finally, on June 27, the star was found at a hotel and agreed to go to a new facility treatment after the police, his mother, and father gave him an intervention.

Bam Margera’s history of drug and alcohol abuse

Bam has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for many years and first entered rehab in December 2009.

His drinking got worse after his Jackass co-star Ryan Dunn died in a car crash in 2011.

After getting a DUI, the reality TV star entered rehab for the third time in January 2018. He remained sober for many months but relapsed after getting robbed at gunpoint.

In 2019, Bam posted a series of now-deleted Instagram clips pleading for Dr. Phil to help him.

He said, “Dr. Phil, I need your help in a big, big way. My family is in shambles. It’s worse than it’s ever been, ever.”

“Nicki, I can’t stand. No, I can’t stand her. I’ll tell you why. Let’s start with Pheonix Wolf. I have an 18-month son, and he’s the best, and I love him to death, and Nicki knows that. And if we separate, I know she’s gonna use him as bait, and I ain’t playing that game so you can have him.”

Dr. Phil did sit down for a one-to-one session with Bam and referred him to a treatment center.

Bam Margera is married to Nicole Boyd

Bam has been married to Nicole Boyd since 2013. The couple shares a four-year-old son named Phoenix Wolf Margera.

Speaking about her marriage to Dr. Phil in 2019, Nicole said, “Being married to Bam, it’s kind of an emotional rollercoaster. Like when it’s really good, it’s really good, and then when it gets really bad, it’s really really bad.”

Although Nicole filed for custody in September 2021, she did not file a divorce petition.