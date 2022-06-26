Bam Margera reported missing from rehab again

Bam Margera has gone missing from a rehab facility for the second time in two weeks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sam Wax/Starlitepics/AdMedia

Bam Margera of Jackass fame has reportedly gone missing from a rehab facility for the second time in two weeks.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this month, Bam first went missing two weeks ago after he bolted from a court-appointed Delray, Florida rehab facility, telling loved ones he was unhappy with his placement.

Now, according to reports, Broward County detectives are on the hunt for the 42-year-old daredevil and skateboarder after he escaped yet another rehab facility.

Jackass star Bam Margera goes missing from rehab for second time in two weeks

TMZ reported that Bam was last seen on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in Deerfield Beach, Florida, after he left the Lifeskills residential facility on his own, without permission from the staff.

Following his first escape from rehab on June 13, Bam was eventually found safe and sound, holed up in a Delray Beach hotel.

According to sources, Bam was unhappy with his treatment, likely because he has been given special treatment during previous rehab stints, but wasn’t afforded such freedom this time around.

Despite fleeing the facility, Bam returned peacefully and without contest, and police returned him to the facility. Bam’s latest disappearance comes on the heels of him celebrating a major milestone on Instagram: one year of sobriety.

Monsters and Critics also reported that another part of Bam’s reason for fleeing rehab was that he split from his wife of nine years, Nicole “Nikki” Boyd Margera. Earlier this month, a source told TMZ that Bam and Nikki split prior to him reporting to rehab.

When Bam was unable to reach Nikki or their 4-year-old son Phoenix Wolf, he took matters into his own hands and left rehab.

Bam’s years-long struggle with addiction has impacted his marriage to Nikki Boyd

The former MTV stunt performer’s marriage to Nikki has been on the rocks for some time. Bam’s struggles with addiction have played a large role in the demise of their marriage, leading to Nikki to file for custody of their son last year. Interestingly, Nikki didn’t file for divorce, but was willing to give Bam visitation of Phoenix, as long as it was with a monitor he chose and she approved.

As for Bam’s professional career, things took a turn when he lost his best friend, Ryan Dunn, to a horrific car accident in 2011. Dunn was driving at speeds exceeding 125 mph when he crashed his Porsche before it burst into flames.

Since Dunn’s passing, Bam has struggled even more with his addictions, spending time in and out of rehab. Things came to a head last summer when Bam’s longtime friends and Jackass castmates fired him from their latest project, Jackass 4, because he couldn’t get his addiction issues under control, thereby breaking his contract.

Detectives say Bam was last spotted wearing head-to-toe black, including a shirt, sweatpants, and athletic shoes, and are asking anyone who sees him call the Broward Sheriff’s office.

Jackass Forever is available to stream now on Paramount Plus or Prime Video.