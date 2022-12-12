Ayesha Curry is stunning in an all-black dress as she walks the red carpet to support her NBA playing husband Stephen Curry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Ayesha Curry showed support for her man, NBA player Stephen Curry, and looked gorgeous in a skimpy black dress while doing so.

Ayesha and Stephen were on hand for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, an event that occurred at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on December 8.

The gathering was particularly important because Stephen received big honors at the award ceremony.

The Golden State Warrior player received the award for his charitable work off the court, partly thanks to his and Ayesha’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. The Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation promotes youth literacy while fighting childhood hunger.

Ayesha paid tribute to her man with an Instagram post for her 7.8 million followers, featuring pictures from the evening.

Ayesha stunned in a black cocktail gown with long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder look.

Ayesha Curry stuns in little black dress for Sports Illustrated Awards

Ayesha’s black dress was made of velvet material with a decorative floral feature on the bodice. There was a thin string that wrapped around Ayesha’s neck and attached to the dress, keeping it in place.

Underneath the bodice was a stunning cutout that showed skin and added an edge to the look. The material from Ayesha’s waist to her hips had ruching, and the hem ended at her thighs.

She paired the black dress with semi-sheer tights for a sophisticated look.

Ayesha donned soft glam makeup, a matte lip, and rosy cheeks. Her hair was in a bun, with pieces of her bangs framing her face.

Stephen matched his wife in a black suit with a white dress shirt underneath. He and Ayesha stood together and smiled at the photographers in the lovely pictures.

Ayesha’s heartfelt caption accompanying the post read, “Amazing night celebrating @stephencurry30 . I am SO proud of you baby! Congratulations! 🥰🙏🏽🎉.”

Ayesha’s toned figure was evident in the pictures, and she revealed how she kept slim in a recent interview.

Ayesha Curry’s diet

As the wife of a professional basketball player, it is no surprise that health has played a big part in Ayesha Curry’s life.

The mother of three discussed her diet and eating habits, revealing she used intermittent fasting to keep her svelte figure.

Accordingly, Ayesha said she typically skips breakfast except for special weekend occasions.

Ayesha keeps hydrated by sipping on hot water all day. She revealed that she preferred her H2O to be hot and explained that she didn’t like cold water.

She revealed, “If I’m intermittent fasting, I’ll do it with a little bit of coconut oil, grass-fed butter, and some MCT oil, which is for your brain fuel and so that you can function.”

The businesswoman looks better than ever as she juggles life as a mom and wife.