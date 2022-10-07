Ayesha Curry in thigh-skimming miniskirt highlights toned legs

Ayesha Curry looks stunning in a tiny miniskirt from Miu Miu. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Ayesha Curry was all smiles showing her latest look on Instagram.

The mom of three is usually known for her chef skills and her family but has been having a big moment in high fashion.

Ayesha, like many celebrities, was in attendance at Paris Fashion Week. She specifically was seen at the Miu Miu Runway show looking like she was about to walk the runway herself.

Like many famous attendees, picking an outfit for fashion week is not an easy thing to do for the starlet.

Ayesha had a lot of different styles and outfits to choose from for the prestigious event.

Before picking a classic black dress that she ended up wearing for fashion week, Ayesha decided to give her 7.8 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at what she could have worn to the Miu Miu show.

Ayesha Curry shows off her daring mini skirt

Miu Miu is known for their tiny miniskirts and Ayesha decided to give it a try. The Sweet July founder posted a snap on her Instagram Story of her sporting a tiny pleated black mini skirt.

The plaid skirt not only added a youthful look but also perfectly complemented her toned long legs.

She paired the look with a bright red cropped turtleneck sweater. The look had an edgy appeal with her bucked black boots to give a rockstar vibe.

She kept the accessories super simple with a rhinestone headband and her hair slicked into a messy bun.

In the candid photo, Ayesha seemed to really like the outfit, wearing a huge smile in her dressing room.

In her Story, she explained more about the photo and why she didn’t pick the outfit. She wrote, “this was Miu Miu option #2… We decided to go all in with the full RUNWAY look. But I’m definitely going to wear this on a date night or girls night.”

Ayesha Curry has had a major weight loss

Ayesha has become a lot more confident since her major weight loss. The cookbook author managed to lose 35lbs through diet and exercise. She admitted in a Harper’s Bazaar video that fitness was not really a big part of her life.

Ayesha believed that since incorporating exercise into her life she has been able to achieve a better sense of mental clarity, and it’s now a part of her everyday life.

In the video, she said, “I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel happier when I work out. So, I do try to work out at least five days a week.”

Ayesha Curry has always been a knockout, but now she appears to be a lot more confident. Fans now have the opportunity to see her in more daring outfits. They enjoy seeing the International Smoke CEO enjoy her life and her new body.