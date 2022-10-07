Ayesha Curry in strapless lace top celebrates ‘lipstick and mom jeans’

Ayesha Curry is gorgeous in a lacy, strapless top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Ayesha Curry shared her relatable side as a working mother as she posed in the back of a car during Paris Fashion Week.

The wife of Stephen Curry has been hard at work, taking in fashion shows, including the Miu Miu show this week.

The Canadian native often shares photos of her family, fashion, and recipes on her social media pages.

Her recent share was no exception, as she posted her fabulous fashion on her Instagram for her 7.8 million followers. Ayesha received 171k likes and counting for the post.

Ayesha went braless in a white strapless top with ruching, adding to the feminine touch of the garment.

She paired the top with high-waisted jeans, which she affectionately referred to as “mom jeans” in her caption.

Ayesha Curry stuns in Paris with mom jeans and strapless top

The Bay Area resident rocked her straight, dark tresses in an up-do, with pieces of her bangs falling down to frame her face. She wore rimless glasses as she cracked a smile from the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle in the streets of Paris.

The first photo featured a pensive-looking Ayesha as she looked into the distance at the Parisian architecture.

Ayesha loosened up for the second photo, which caught her mid-laugh with her bright, white teeth taking center stage.

Ayesha went accessory-free, except for her massive diamond wedding ring, courtesy of her very famous NBA athlete husband.

Beside Ayesha was a white Fendi purse featuring monograms from the Italian designer, and the bag perfectly matched her strapless top.

Her caption read, “Lipstick and mom jeans in Paris.”

Some fans may notice that the NBA wife looked quite slender in recent shots. The mother of three lost weight following the birth of her children, and she has been open about the process.

Ayesha Curry’s weight loss and diet

Ayesha told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020 about her dietary choices, including intermittent fasting. She revealed that she often refrains from consuming breakfast, except for weekends when she indulges.

If she does have breakfast, she shared, “I love a good smoked salmon scramble. It’s something that I put in my first cookbook, The Seasoned Life, and I still eat it to this day.”

She explained, “If I’m intermittent fasting, I’ll do it with a little bit of coconut oil, grass-fed butter and some MCT oil, which is for your brain fuel and so that you can function.”

Ayesha loves to share her recipes through cookbooks and social media posts.