Ayesha Curry in sheer dress highlights killer legs 

Ayesha Curry is gorgeous at Miu Miu as she takes in the fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, looked gorgeous as she attended Paris Fashion Week in a stunning gown.

The author and NBA wife went to the Miu Miu show, which was a who’s who of the fashion industry.

At the Miu Miu show, Ayesha wowed photographers with her fashionable ensemble.

The high school sweetheart of the Golden State Warriors player did not come to play games as she wore a sheer dress made of black tulle.

The gorgeous garment featured a remarkable diamond collar sparkling in the light. Underneath the black dress, she wore underwear also by the famed designer.

She shared photos of her look on her Instagram for her 7.8 million followers, who often receive fashion and cooking pictures from the Canadian native. It looked like the photo was well-received because it garnered more than 129k likes at the time of this article.

Ayesha Curry is gorgeous in sheer mesh dress at Miu Miu

She wore a brown leather cropped jacket over the sheer dress, and the piece of clothing also had embellishments on the lapel.

Ayesha paired the dress with chunky black boots featuring multiple belts on each side. The boots came just beneath her knees, and she paired the shoes with gray socks.

She completed the look with a black Miu Miu leather bag featuring the logo on the front and decorative tassels hanging from the side.

Ayesha rocked soft glam makeup with slightly winged eyeliner and light blush offering a touch of color. Her bright green eyes popped with the makeup as she smiled at cameras in front of a Miu Miu sign.

Her dark locks featured an updo with a center part and pieces of her bangs framing her face.

Her caption read, “MIU MIU x ISHI for PFW @miumiu @jasonbolden @ashleybias @pretti_pleeze.”

Ayesha Curry Sweet July store closed following break-in

Although Ayesha looked peaceful and stunning, there was trouble in Oakland, where the cookbook author has a flagship store. NBC reported that Ayesha’s Sweet July store closed over the weekend after a break-in.

The store and restaurant posted the news on Facebook.

Ayesha opened the store a little over a year ago on 455 23rd Street in Oakland.

The brick-and-mortar store sells the home goods products that Ayesha has become known for over the years. There is also a cafe attached to the store where patrons may purchase beverages like coffee, similar to a Barnes & Noble establishment.