Ayesha Curry all legs in sheer dress with a thigh high slit at ESPYs

Stephen Curry’s gorgeous wife Ayesha Curry stunned at the ESPYS as her hubby was the man of the night. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ayesha Curry’s husband, Stephen Curry, is a big deal as the point guard for the Golden State Warriors, who won the 2022 NBA championship.

But all eyes were on Ayesha as the green-eyed beauty stunned fans in a dress by Monot at the ESPYS.

Ayesha opted for black-and-white for the big night, wearing a monochrome Monot dress with spaghetti straps and a black bodice.

Ayesha chose soft glam for the night, with smoky eye makeup causing her stunning eyes to pop. Her plump lips were matte in a mocha color that matched her soft, feminine look.

Other Monot enthusiasts were visible during May’s Cannes Film Festival, when models and actresses descended upon the South of France, wearing the skimpiest cut-out gowns from the designer.

Nina Dobrev, Eva Longoria, and Cara Delevingne sported skimpy skin-baring ensembles to the event, narrowly avoiding wardrobe malfunctions. Ayesha went slightly more conservative, still showing a fair amount of skin.

Ayesha Curry rocks Monot for ESPY Awards

Ayesha’s hair was in a center part and featured loose waves which cascaded down her back.

She rocked black-and-white french-manicured fingernails–truly committing to her look. Ayesha’s ears were covered in ice, with multiple earrings on each ear.

She also rocked a prominently displayed sparkler from Steph on her ring finger. The bottom half of Ayesha’s dress had a moment with flowing white fabric which perfectly ascended to both sides of her.

Ayesha Curry stuns in monochrome for the ESPYS. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Ayesha flaunted her toned legs thanks to the carefully designed leg slit courtesy of Monot. She wore sky-high heels with embellished straps that perfectly matched her ensemble. The NBA wife took solo shots on the red carpet before joining her man, who won big at the award show.

Ayesha Curry loses 35 pounds during the pandemic

As the wife of one of the top NBA players in the game, Ayesha Curry is constantly around fitness, athleticism, and state-of-the-art workouts.

While some people gained pandemic pounds, Ayesha did the opposite. During the pandemic, she lost an astounding 35 pounds.

Ayesha revealed, “We’re a ‘green veggies’ family. We love Brussels [sprouts], asparagus, and broccoli. I like to roast them on high heat to give everything a nice char and enhance the flavor of the veg. There’s nothing I love more than a one-pot/one sheet pan dinner, so most nights I’ll season up a protein and roast it alongside the vegetables.”