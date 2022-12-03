Avril Mathie was pretty in pink as she donned magenta boots for an evening out. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Avril Mathie swapped her gym wear for glam wear as she dressed up for an evening in Miami.

The Australian pro-boxer usually graces her social media in nothing but sports bras and leggings, but she pulled out all the stops last night as she prepared to attend Art Basel.

The international art fair is held annually in Basel, Switzerland, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and from 2022, Paris. The event works in collaboration with its host city’s local institutions to help grow and develop art programs.

Avril sported an edgy look for the infamous art event, rocking some short denim dungarees and a white crop top.

But all eyes were on her feet as she rocked a Barbie-pink pair of heeled boots for the ultimate pop of color.

The stunning athlete posed side-on for a mirror selfie before heading out for the evening, showing off her endless legs in the outfit.

Her light-wash overalls were short length and featured frayed detailing on the legs and a deep plunge at the sides, showcasing Avril’s incredible physique.

The boxer swept her brunette locks to one side for a half-up, half-down style, which she teamed with some gold hoops and subtle makeup.

Avril shared the snap via Instagram Stories with her 289k followers and added some text to the photo, which read, “basel-ing 🎨.”

Avril Mathie in red hot Ark Swimwear bikini

Avril occasionally swaps her sweaty gym gear for a series of sizzling bikinis and is regularly seen in pieces from Ark Swimwear.

She recently rocked a red string bikini as she took refuge at home during the Florida hurricane season.

According to the brand website, they are “obsessed with simple, minimalistic and comfortable women’s swimwear and bikinis” because they claim “simple done well is hard to find.”

Avril opted for a simple red triangle top and matching red bottoms, which perfectly showcased her athletic physique as the sun poured over her super-fit body.

Ark Swimwear offers a range of simple swimwear tops and bottoms in a variety of styles and colors that can be mixed and matched for a customized swimwear wardrobe.

Avril wore the Red Triangle Top from the brand and the Red High Cut Bikini Bottoms, both priced at $60.

Avril Mathie shares sweaty punching session in skintight gym wear

Fans love to see Avril in action, so they were treated recently to some grueling footage as she threw punch after punch during a gym session.

The boxer took to the ring of her Florida gym with white Hayabusa gloves strapped to her hands and punched at her training partner.

Her partner sported pads on both hands and threw them up as targets for the undefeated champ to strike as she concentrated on her footwork and form.

She successfully punched each target and avoided his attack by ducking and dodging his swipes.

The 35-year-old Aussie looked in fantastic shape as she rocked the nude shorts and sports bra combo.

Sweat dampened the material of her outfit as she worked hard in the ring to get another successful training session under her belt.

Avril captioned the post, “I keep going when the going isn’t really going… that’s patience 💪🏽.”