Avril Mathie stuns in skimpy spandex for sweaty run

Undefeated pro boxer Avril Mathie shared a sweaty snap of herself in skin-tight spandex workout clothes. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Avril Mathie looked like a total knockout wearing skin-tight spandex during a challenging workout with fellow athlete Veronika Larisova.

The undefeated pro boxer paused for a sweaty selfie in the streets of Sydney, Australia, after running seven km, or a little over four miles, of hilly terrain.

Avril commented on the post that while she was dripping in sweat, her workout partner and best friend, Veronika, somehow managed to stay totally dry.

Not everyone can pull off perspiration, but Avril looked fierce in her deep pink sports bra and dusty rose ribbed running shorts.

The spandex ensemble did Avril’s athletic physique all the favors, hugging her body to show off her hard work.

Avril wore a dainty silver necklace bearing the evil eye symbol and a white Alo Yoga visor to keep her hair in check during the workout. She tied the rest of her brunette locks into a gorgeous top knot.

Not everyone can look this good after a long run, but Avril makes it look easy as she smiles at the camera.

Avril shares another sweaty post-workout pic on Instagram

After her run, the beautiful boxer took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself walking on the coastline in the same spandex number.

Avril looked lively and joyful as she posed among the rocks in her sweat-soaked workout clothes.

She also praised her bestie Veronika for showing her the best places to eat and motivating her to push beyond her comfort zone.

Avril wrote, “My legs hurt 😳😂 but when your best friend in Australia is an ultramarathoner, hanging out = running all the scenic routes around Sydney everyday that even the shortest is further than you’ve run in like 3 years lol… she’s also a nutritionist tho and takes me to all the most amazing healthy cafes after, so at least I’m extra hungry and can eat everything on the menu lol @veronikalarisova“

Avril reveals jaw-dropping body in a low-cut swimsuit on Instagram

Earlier this week, the pro boxer reminisced on her last time in Australia by sharing a string of photos taken 6.5 years ago, just before she moved to Miami.

She shared her excitement about returning home with a stunning photo of herself in a coral, crocheted two-piece swimsuit.

The halter top framed Avril’s toned shoulders and arms perfectly, while the bottoms really turned up the heat, revealing her chiseled abs and legs.