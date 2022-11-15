Avril Mathie looked fired up for a Monday motivation post. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Fitness expert Avril Mathie came out swinging this week for some Monday motivation, and to say she looked like a knockout is a total understatement.

The fit fighter sizzled in a red workout ensemble by activewear designer Lorna Jane, featuring skintight shorts and a matching sports bra.

There’s just so much to say about every inch of her athletic frame, from the insane definition of her arms to those chiseled abs and toned legs.

It was also impossible not to notice the glistening sweat on her gorgeous complexion, suggesting she had probably just finished a workout.

Avril wore her long, silky brunette locks in a casual ponytail, and while it doesn’t appear she put much thought into the updo, the look is effortlessly stunning nonetheless.

She captioned the motivational post, “Adding things to my to-do list that I have already done just so I can have the pleasure of ticking them off… what a productive Monday 💪🏽🤣🤣,” along with a string of hashtags.

Avril Mathie shows how she stays in shape with boxing workout routine

Now, it’s no secret that Avril knows how to pack a punch, but seeing her in action makes it no wonder she has such a fantastic body.

The undefeated pro boxer shared a video from one of her punching bag workout routines to show how she stays in shape.

She also included a snippet about her rocky road to success, encouraging her 290K followers to find their passion.

Avril Mathie shares sweaty post-workout pic in tiny shorts and sports bra

Avril took to social media a few days ago with a photo that combined perspiration and inspiration – let’s call it perspirational.

The Australian bombshell looked fierce in teeny tiny black spandex shorts and a sports bra, showing off her sculpted physique.

She flashed the camera a luminous smile with her hair tied up in a messy bun.

“Honk if you love raisins 😂” she captioned the saucy snap.

Beyond being a professional boxer and established model, Avril is also a former Miss Swimsuit USA International.

The pretty powerhouse hit the ground running at just 15 years old when she was kicked out of her family home and started modeling.

From there, she quickly discovered her burning passion for boxing but continued to explore other ventures simultaneously.

When asked why she didn’t just stick with boxing alone, Avril explained to BoxingScene, “Even our best boxers typically have other jobs, and it’s not a viable career in Australia. Our biggest sport over there is rugby, everyone watches that, and there’s not enough people to support another sport.”