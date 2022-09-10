Avril Mathie shows off ripped abs in a sports bra and bike shorts

Avril Mathie shows off her ripped physique while playing beach volleyball. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Professional boxer Avril Mathie is an Australian-born mix of beauty and brawn, and has a huge social media following, where she shows off her workouts, fitness tips, and a little bit of fun, too.

The former Miss Swimsuit USA reminds followers of how she won that title when she went for a jog Friday in Miami in her workout wear.

Avril is now based in Miami, which means she is living an outdoor beach life, which includes tons of opportunities to share her training but also to show off her sensational figure.

Avril wore a light gray spaghetti strap sports bra, accentuating her curves and also showing off her toned abs, the result of her hardcore conditioning.

She donned dark gray ribbed workout shorts for her time outside, which highlighted her sensational figure.

Avril’s long hair blew in the beachy wind, as she appeared carefree during the light workout. She held a loaf of banana bread in her hand – possibly a treat for a busy day.

Avril Mathie was a swimsuit pageant winner before she became a professional boxer

Avril is well known for taking the title at the Miss Swimsuit USA International 2014, which is one of the biggest swimsuit pageant in the world. She later went on to win the Las Vegas International Model Search in December 2015, where the prize was $50,000.

She became Australia’s most successful pageant model when she also placed as a top 5 finalist at the Miss Fashion TV International Diamond Model awards.

These accomplishments helped her score lucrative contracts in the United States, where she ended up moving to propel her career from amateur to professional boxer. Avril settled in Miami, where she trains full time.

Avril has a popular YouTube channel and a workout app

Her YouTube channel features videos of Avril’s boxing matches, but she also hosts a series called The Avril Show, where she showcases her daily life, and her worldwide travels. She also has a vlog where she documents her road to becoming a professional boxer.

Avril also created an app, Box with Avril, where she teaches new workout skills, but makes it fun. It features real boxing drills, as well as strength and conditioning workouts. The app also features a nutrition guide to help people shred fat and learn healthy eating tips. Avril also shares her personal playlists that help push the user to the next level.