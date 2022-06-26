Avril Mathie shows off rear view in tiny neon bikini for ‘fun week’

Avril Mathie shows off her buns in a tiny bikini while enjoying a ‘free week.’ Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Avril Mathie recently took some time off for a “fun week” as she enjoyed some time away from training. While doing so, dazzled us with a photo of herself wearing a thong bikini and showing off her backside.

The Australian boxer and fitness model shares a lot with her fans and followers but usually, her posts are more about her workouts and intense boxing training.

After all, it takes a lot of work to continue winning when it comes to women’s boxing.

Avril Mathie gets cheeky in a thong bikini

In a recent Instagram share, Avril Mathie made sure to let everyone know that she’s currently living her best life. She posed in a neon string bikini while looking back at the camera and showing off all her curves.

In the caption, she wrote, “What a fun week of eating anything and everything, drinking all the tequila, dancing all night, not sleeping enough, playing beach volley, overdoing all the workouts and getting out of my system all things I can’t do in training camp.”

While Mathie was taking a break from hardcore training camp and spent some time enjoying all the food and drinks, she still didn’t skimp on her workouts. Just before sharing the above bikini photo, she also posted about getting her heart rate up, with photos of herself both running and working out in a gym.

As Avril’s “fun week” came to an end, she shared a photo of her new bed, a Layla hybrid with a firm side and a soft side.

She looked cozy while hugging her pillow in the first photo while wearing a red bikini and laying on her belly. In the second new bed photo, she held the pillow while sitting on her knees for a better view and then shared several more photos of the bed made and with the Layla mattress exposed.

Avril Mathie is coming off another big boxing win

The 35-year-old boxer, who currently lives in Miami, was enjoying a bit of a break after a big win on June 11 when she fought and beat Judit Hachbold. It was Mathie’s first fight and win of 2022.

Mathie shared several photos from her latest fight, including a final photo where her arm was raised as she was declared the winner.

Avril Mathie boasts an undefeated record at the bantamweight since she began her professional boxing career in 2018 with a total of nine fights and eight wins. She does have one draw on her record, against Samantha Salazar in 2018 after two previous wins and just three fights into her career.