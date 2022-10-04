Avril Mathie shows off amazing abs in sports bra and matching spandex shorts

Avril Mathie shows off her toned physique while going for a nice jog. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Avril Mathie is effortlessly gorgeous as she was recently photographed going for a nice run in Sydney, Australia, wearing an all-gray athletic outfit.

The 35-year-old pro boxer was seemingly happy as she shared a recent photo of herself going for a casual jog on a gorgeous sunny day in Syndey, Australia.

Avril, the former swimsuit model, is also quite an impressive boxer, as she’s currently undefeated, while her record still stands at 7-0-1.

The pro boxer is highly active on her social media platforms, as she enjoys sharing her experiences and travels with her 291k Instagram followers.

Avril shared the photograph on Instagram and received abundant love, as the in-motion shot got just below 5k likes.

She captioned the photo by saying, Hey alexa, play the rocky theme song 😂 and hahaha I couldn’t resist when we got to the opera house (swipe) 😜🥊 13km scenic route of the city this morning (videos on my story) w the best tour guide and photographer 😉❤️ @veronikalarisova.”

Avril Mathie is quite a knockout

The gorgeous pro boxer showed off her slender and toned physique as she made her way through Sydney the other day.

Avril rocked a gray scoop neck sports bra that said “do you even” along the bottom as she smiled at the camera.

She then paired the sports bra with matching gray shorts, which showcased her beautifully toned, tan abs.

Avril accessorized with a low-hanging gold necklace and a rubber white watch, which was tightly secured around her wrist.

She completed the look by wearing white and pink Adidas sneakers, as she wore her long brown hair back into a ponytail.

Avril was naturally glowing, as her face was free of makeup.

Avril Mathie enjoys her fit, healthy life

Avril certainly isn’t shy when sharing her personal life with her fans and followers.

The pro boxer is all about sharing her healthy lifestyle with others, as she actively uploads an array of photos and videos to Instagram.

In a recent photo, the pro boxer shares a rather scenic photo as she overlooks the beautiful sights of Switzerland.

Avril looks amazing, again showing off her slender, toned physique as her back faces the camera.

Avril’s fans love when she shares her timeless photos on Instagram, as they too get to experience her adventures from a distance.