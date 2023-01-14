Professional boxer Avril Mathie shared a beach throwback with fans. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Professional boxer Avril Mathie took her fans and followers on a trip down memory lane with a recent beach snap.

The 35-year-old Australian boxing star rocked a stunning bikini featuring an assortment of purple and pink shapes for a beautiful, unique look.

In her photo share, she posed smiling and sat on a towel on a wooden structure on the beach. Her brown locks flowed down the side of her face and past her chest, with Mathie’s slim, toned figure highlighted in the two-piece swimwear.

In the background, fine sand surrounded Mathie, while beautiful clear skies and water were visible, along with an island.

Based on her text over the gorgeous Instagram Story slide, Mathie was reminiscing over a previous trip where she enjoyed warmer weather many years ago.

“summer in Brazil 7 years ago! right before I moved to USA,” Mathie wrote, also including the text “Memories 11 Jan 2016.”

Avril Mathie’s next fight approaching

After Avril Mathie arrived in the United States seven years ago, she began preparing for her professional boxing career. Her debut came in February 2018, a win over Mirna Elizabeth La Hoz by TKO.

She’s gone on to continue winning, only suffering a draw in October 2018 against Samantha Salazar. However, she’s racked up a record of 8-0-1 with three KO wins, per MartialBot stats.

Her next fight will occur on February 4 as Mathie battles Ramla Ali. The 33-year-old Somalian boxer also boasts a flawless record at 7-0, last defeating Crystal Garcia Nova in August 2022 by KO.

She shared an Instagram carousel post from Miami, Florida, with a caption focused on her upcoming fight. The first slide showed Mathie with white gloves on, training in the ring with a fierce look in her eyes. A second slide includes another angle of Mathie training, while a third has a poster for the fight versus Ali.

“FEB 4 can’t come soon enough 😏😏😏 the last pic is how I get fired up before getting in the ring 😤,” she wrote in her caption.

“jokes 😜😂,” she added, as the last pic features a screenshot of a funny tweet where someone mentioned the woes of trying to get something done online quickly, which ends up requiring time spent waiting in queue on the phone.

Avril Mathie shared workout insights

Several years after arriving in the states, Mathie also began to help others achieve their fitness goals. She offered an online training program, BODY By Avril Mathie, with an Instagram page sharing workout tips, tricks, and motivational secrets.

Several Instagram posts focused on developing the glutes, with one video from the Bahamas featuring a sled with weight plates and tips on getting the most from the exercise.

“Don’t just do an exercise, do it with intention. Focus on using the muscles you want to work and you’ll get a completely different result!” the caption indicated.

Another IG video demonstrated footwork drills using a floor ladder to hop in and out of the spaces between rungs.

“One of my fave ladder drills for glute stability 💪🏽💪🏽 once you get it down, see how fast you can go!

Thanks for this one @bigjo85 👌🏽” the caption said.

As Mathie prepares for her next fight or vacation to a beach to enjoy warmer weather and fun in the sun, she’ll likely incorporate several of the Instagram page’s tips or tricks into her routine to get into the best shape she can.