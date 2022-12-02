Avril Mathie looked incredible in workout gear. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Australian pro boxer Avril Mathie proved that hard work does pay off with a recent post showing her fit figure in neon green spandex shorts and a black sports bra.

The stunning athlete leaned back against a beautiful white marble wall, appearing to be taking a break following what was surely a challenging workout.

The fruits of her labors were evident in the photo, as Avril’s sweat-soaked biceps, chiseled abs, and toned legs were unveiled for the world to admire.

Her thick brunette locks were piled high on her head in an effortless messy bun so as not to interfere with her training.

While her sun-kissed complexion jumped off the share, Avril’s stunning facial profile was also not easily overlooked.

She captioned the share, “When you work so hard that ‘play hard’ isn’t even a functional possibility 🥵😂 at least on the same day lol,” along with a string of thought-provoking hashtags.

Avril Mathie sizzled in a skimpy bikini with a spectacular ocean view

Avril left little to the imagination earlier this week while enjoying the views at Cala de Sant Francesc, a beautiful beach in Blanes surrounded by pine tree-covered hills.

The 35-year-old beauty could be seen wearing a revealing string bikini, and in the last photo, she turned so the camera could capture her peachy behind.

She prompted her followers in the caption, “Travel > hypothetical kids college funds 😜 Where should I go next? ✈️”

Avril Mathie shared a sweaty workout video in a nude spandex set

Avril posted a video of her hardcore training routine last month at the Sweatbox Boxing Gym in Davie, Florida.

The undefeated pro boxer showed her fans what it takes to be a champion as she defended her super-sculpted physique while throwing punch after punch.

It was also impossible not to notice her athletic frame in the nude spandex set that hugged her body paired with high-top red sneakers.

Avril is known for her frequent motivational workout videos, which are a constant source of inspiration for her 289K followers. She also uses hashtags like #trainhardfighteasy, #beastmode, and #makeithappen.

She tagged her coach Javiel Centeno and Hayabusa Fightwear in the sweaty share and added, “I keep going when the going isn’t really going… that’s patience.”

Her Instagram clearly shows Avril is passionate about staying healthy, doing what she loves, and living life to the fullest.