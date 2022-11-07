Avril Mathie shows off her incredible physique in her athletic outfit. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Avril Mathie looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the camera in her flashy athletic fit.

The 35-year-old professional boxer showed off her toned and muscular physique as she got ready for a nice and warm Miami run.

Avril certainly knows how to lure her fans in with eye-catching photographs, and this was certainly no exception.

The athlete happily posed for the quick shot as she faced her back toward the camera and smiled over her shoulder.

Avril looked completely in her element as she geared up for another sunny neighborhood run as a part of her morning routine.

The undefeated boxer was kind enough to share the mesmerizing shot with her 290k followers on Instagram.

Avril Mathie is gorgeous in green

Avril certainly didn’t shy away from the camera as she struck a pose while she showcased her beautiful athletic ensemble.

The boxing champ was captured wearing a vibrant-colored pair of high-waisted spandex lime green shorts. The thick waistband around the top of the shorts was a ribbed texture that hugged her waist perfectly and accentuated her toned abs and tiny torso.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For the top, Avril wore a black, low-cut sports bra that fit tightly around her chest. The back of the bra incorporated a unique design that was completely cut out, minus a thin strap that ran down the middle of her back. The sleek design certainly highlighted her shoulders and muscular back.

The only accessories spotted for this fit were a glitzy band that was wrapped around her left wrist.

The athlete threw her long, brown hair into a loose bun that was tied up on the top of her head.

To complete the look, Avril went with a completely bare face, as her skin naturally glowed in the sun that shined down upon her.

Avril Mathie teams up with Agent Provocateur

In another Instagram share, the boxer teamed up with Agent Provocateur, a high-end lingerie company.

The athlete modeled for the brand’s newest campaign, and Avril was more than happy to join the team to show her support.

In the photos, Avril was captured wearing various lingerie sets. She was pictured wearing both one and two-piece sets as she posed away.

In the third slide, Avril wore one of the brand’s black, high-waisted sets that hugged her body perfectly as she got ready to punch the punching bag in front of her.

The boxer styled her hair in a pair of braids that beautifully hung down below her shoulders.

She captioned the collage of photos, “don’t normally box in lingerie, but when @agentprovocateur asks me to for their newest campaign then….. 🤩🤷🏽‍♀️ Which is your fave look… 1,2,3,4,5,6 or 7? 😍 📸 by @pixielevinson.”

Avril’s fans certainly came out to show their support, as the post received 10k likes and over 300 endearing comments.