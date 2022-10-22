Avril Mathie shares a selfie on the beach in Miami in September 2021. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram.

Avril Mathie posted a fun video on Instagram this week, sharing her newest purchase with her 291K followers.

Mathie, who is a pro boxer in the bantamweight division, wore a red hooded sweatshirt, black underwear, and black Nike socks as she danced around her kitchen in a pair of brand-new white sneakers.

She showed off her long, toned legs as she shuffled from side to side, laughing in the video as music played in the background.

Her long brown hair was pulled up into a messy topknot and she had a fresh face with no makeup.

She captioned the funny post, “Does anyone else test out their new shoes like this the second they arrive in the mail? 🤣💃🏽 Don’t judge my random outfit… I just got up from a nap lol.”

Mathie was born in Sydney, Australia but currently lives in Miami Beach, Florida. During her four-year American boxing career, she has had 8 wins and no losses.

Avril Mathie supports women’s boxing in the UK

Avril Mathie recently went on a trip to the UK to attend the Shields Vs. Marshall fight in London’s O2 Arena.

The Australian beauty posted a carousel on Instagram at the event where she looked gorgeous, posing for photos with friends and enjoying a beer while wearing a dark sports bra, leggings, and black knee-high boots.

She captioned the post, “WOMENS boxing sold out London’s O2 arena last night 🙌🏽😍 Congrats to ALL the women who fought… with fights/performances as 🔥🔥🔥 as they were, there are literally no losers in my opinion… only the people who didn’t watch 😉 Cheers to that!!!!! 🍻”

Avril Mathie meets old friends in Australia

Avril Mathie recently returned back home to Australia, where she met up with old friends.

She uploaded a photo to Instagram at Cali Beach Club, located in Surfer’s Paradise on the Gold Coast.

The girls posed, with Avril looking amazing wearing a black crop top and leather jacket, paired with white denim shorts.

She wrote a caption reminiscing about how she cut back on drinking alcohol and, as a result, lost a lot of friends. But the friends she was with stuck around. She said, “I decided I’d rather be fit, healthy, stop doing embarrassing things, actually remember stuff, and make some goals in life. And I did. With a lifestyle change like that, a lot of friends naturally dropped out of my life, but I’m glad these 2 are still around.”

We hope they had a fun reunion!