Whether in the ring or on the beach, Avril Mathie is an energizer bunny.

After spending multiple days in recovery, Avril was ready to move, and she documented her experience on social media.

For those out of the loop, Avril has become a well-known name as a professional boxer out of Australia. The 35-year-old also won the 2014 Miss Swimsuit USA International pageant, showing comfort in the pageant circuit.

Avril treated her 293,000 Instagram followers to a jam-packed carousel featuring some fun moments during a recent beach day,

As Avril revealed in a subsequent caption, she was full of energy after four days of doing nothing.

Luckily for Avril, she has beach access and took full advantage of this fact.

The boxer grabbed a bikini and hit the beach, sharing images and videos from her outing.

Avril Mathie hits the beach for volleyball fun

The first swipe of the four-part share showed Avril looking like a model with a volleyball at her side for a candid shot. She rocked a brown bikini with a triangle top and stringy bottoms as she looked to the side of the frame. The sun graced Avril’s skin, adding to the existing glow. Her hair was in stylish braids, which have become a signature look in and out of the ring.

The second image featured Avril with a smile as she got ready to serve the ball over the net.

Next, Avril raised the ball over her head showing excitement and upbeat energy.

Finally, Avril shared a video of her volleyball game as she spiked the ball over the net.

The Australian native offered more information in her caption.

Avril’s caption read, “Recovery week going strong… 🤾🏽‍♀️😏 haha I actually did take 4 days to do absolutely nothing but today I just had too much energy so here we are, narrowly avoiding balls to the face 😂.”

Avril has shown that she can rock a bikini like a pro, and she recently wore a bikini by Ark Swimwear.

Avril Mathie rocks Ark Swimwear

Longtime fans of Avril know that she isn’t afraid to wear a bikini, especially since winning the honor of Miss Swimsuit USA International.

Late last year, Avril rocked an animal print bikini by Ark Swimwear as she lounged in the sun in South Beach.

Ark Swimwear hails from Avril’s native Australia and has a lot of celebrity fans, including Kim Kardashian and Izabel Goulart.

Add Avril to the list of celebrity admirers, as she has worn the swimwear multiple times.

Avril wore an Ark Swimwear Leopard Banded Bikini, retailing for $60. She paired the top with a Leopard Triangle Bikini, also with a price tag of $60.

The picture, shared on Avril’s Instagram, showed that she could turn a pool day into a photoshoot.