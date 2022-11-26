Avril Mathie took the plunge as she bathed in ice cold water for a new snap. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Professional Boxer Avril Mathie took to cold water to show off a skimpy yellow bikini as she shared an incredible selfie with fans.

The athletic beauty immersed her body in cold water, which is said to have many health benefits, including improving circulation, enhancing sleep, spiking energy levels, and reducing inflammation in the body.

Avril wore a sunny yellow bikini to take the plunge, showing off her incredible athletic physique in the process.

The triangle top was held up with thin spaghetti strings that fastened behind the boxer’s neck in a halterneck style, plunging in the front to show off her sculpted upper body.

The bright swimwear showed off her enviable figure, complete with a washboard stomach, as she flashed a smile for the selfie.

The Australian stunner was sporting more than just the yellow two-piece, with some bruising from a recent training session underneath her right eye showing in the photo.

The undefeated pro-boxer shared the snap via Instagram Stories with her 289k followers, on which she added some text that read, “somehow lasted 15 mins in the cold plunge.”

She may have been cold as ice in the water, but she was certainly raising temperatures among fans with the red-hot selfie.

Avril Mathie sizzles in animal print for Ark Swimwear

Avril posed recently in front of a scenic poolside backdrop to model another bikini, this time in partnership with Ark Swimwear.

The brand aims to create women’s swimwear and bikinis that are simple and minimalistic while retaining maximum comfort.

The Aussie beauty is regularly on hand to promote their pieces with her hard-earned athletic figure, as she did recently while wearing a leopard print two-piece.

The triangle top was decorated with leopard spots in a deep-chocolate brown and was secured with spaghetti strings.

Her body looked fantastic in the bikini, which came with a pair of matching v-shape bottoms, perfect for showing off her muscular shape.

The brand were delighted with her photo, commenting with enthusiasm on her post.

They said, “Ahhhh Avril!! Our Leopard print looks SO good on you, we’re obsessed 🔥🔥.”

The brand has a range of tops and bottoms in various colors and prints that can be mixed and matched to create a number of poolside looks.

Avril wore the Leopard Triangle Bikini Top and the Leopard Brazilian Bikini Bottoms, both priced at $60 and available from the Ark Swimwear website.

Avril Mathie shares grueling training session footage

It takes work to remain an undefeated boxing champ, and Avril often takes fans along on her training journey as she shares workout footage from her grueling sessions.

In a recent video, she could be seen in all-black activewear as she practiced throwing punches with a hanging punch bag.

She donned bright white boxing gloves as she worked up a sweat circling the bag and throwing hooks and jabs.

The 35-year-old Australian looked fighting fit in the video, and it wasn’t hard to see why her body is in such amazing shape when she endures training like this on the regular.

She reflected on her younger days in the caption, writing that she followed what she felt was expected of her at the time, doing well in school and going to university in order to succeed in life.

Avril then said she eventually became a boxer and now she loves her job so much, she even does it on holidays refusing to take a day off.

She wrote, “Contrary to what everyone told me as a teenager, turns out you don’t need to follow “society’s plan” to be successful after all 😜.”