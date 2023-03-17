Avril Lavigne certainly knows how to make a grand entrance, and her recent appearance at The 2023 Juno Awards was the perfect demonstration of just that.

The award show took place on March 13, and the ceremony was held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Juno Award Show recognizes the best artists, compositions, and recordings of the year and is further determined by the members of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

More so, the beloved punk singer was not only nominated for the Fan Choice Award but also ended up winning.

However, Avril accepted her award in style, as she could have stolen the show in just her beautiful green attire alone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This one-of-a-kind outfit looked nothing short of perfect, as it was a great encapsulation of Avril’s overall style and persona.

Avril Lavigne looks phenomenal in her gorgeous green ensemble

For her first look of the night, Avril strolled along the red carpet in a gorgeous forest green ensemble.

The killer look featured a low-cut blazer that was fitted accordingly to accentuate Avril’s tiny waist. The forest-colored blazer even included two cut-out designs along each of her sides while it fell to her mid-thigh.

She paired the blazer with a green and black corset that peeked out from underneath.

For her bottoms, the Complicated singer decided to go with a pair of green high-waisted utility pants.

The leather pants were a baggy fit in comparison to the other pieces that she wore, but together they created the perfect look for this special moment.

Avril wore her hair down and pin-straight while she rocked a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

Overall, Avril looked phenomenal while she happily accepted her well-deserved award.

Avril Lavigne teams up with INLOVE Magazine to be featured on the cover of their Winter 2023 Issue

When Avril isn’t busy making new music, the singer is happily indulging in other promotional work.

In another Instagram post, the blonde beauty announced that she would be the main face on the cover of INLOVE’s Winter 2023 Issue.

INLOVE Magazine covers a variety of talented artists, along with trendy celebrity fashion and lifestyle news.

For this particular cover shot, Avril teamed up with INLOVE to encapsulate her growing success as a female musician while also demonstrating her eccentric style.

Donatella Versace was even a part of this collaboration as she provided Avril with some of the beautiful wardrobe essentials that she was photographed in.

For the featured image, Avril stood with her back toward the camera as she raised her leg and posed with her mouth open.

The singer wore a pair of multi-colored Daisy Dukes along with a pair of black fishnet stockings.

She coordinated the bottoms with a pink satin blouse and a pair of black leather boots. The shiny knee-high boots completed the fit as they naturally gave Avril that edgy, rocker look.



To complete this masterfully crafted cover shot, Avril’s hair was styled in long voluminous curls and was dyed bright orange at the ends.

Her eyes were heavily covered with black eyeshadow and eyeliner, as they perfectly coincided with the overall aesthetics of the cover shot.

She captioned the post, “@inlovemag 🧡🖤 @versace @donatella_versace photographer @thatsnathanjames

Stylist @sam__woolf Glam @juliadantasbeauty Writer @thesavvyscribbler.”

Fans can head to INLOVE’s official website to see all of the stellar shots from this photo shoot and can even sign up to be a part of their exclusive newsletters.