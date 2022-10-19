Avril Lavigne stuns fans in a leather outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Avril Lavigne looked gorgeous in her latest vampy outfit as she posed in front of a mysterious black backdrop.

The Girlfriend singer wore a deep plunging crop top. The top sported a corset fit, forming a V shape along the hemline.

She paired the top with black vinyl pants. The pants had intricate lace-up detailing that went up to her thigh. She finished the look with thick leather boots to fit the rockstar aesthetic.

She kept her accessories simple, with a guitar pick necklace as the only jewelry she had on.

The What the Hell star stuck to her signature look and wore her hair down, with blonde to orange ombre coloring.

For her makeup, she kept it vampy to match her leather outfit. She had on shimmery eyeshadow with thick dark eyeliner to make her blue eyes pop and a deep contour and finished the look with a pink lip gloss.

Avril Lavigne is stepping into the fashion Industry

Known for her edgy style, Avril Lavigne decided to collaborate with the fashion brand Killstar. Known for its alternative style and gothic outfits, it was the perfect collaboration for the Complicated singer.

Ahead of Halloween, she curated outfits that could be worn on a regular basis and for the spooky season.

She was seen on her Instagram wearing a black mesh dress. Her dress had a skeleton body printed on it to add a spooky appeal. The dress was floor length on her 5’1 frame and had a deep slit that reached her mid-thigh. She finished the look with black leather combat boots that adorned chains on the toes.

Through her Instagram carousel, her fans could see multiple ways to wear her dress and sneak peek at the other clothes in her fashion line.

Avril Lavigne is inspiring people years after her debut.

It’s hard to believe that Avril’s debut album, Let’s Go was released 20 years ago. Longevity in the music industry can be very hard to accomplish, making the My Happy Ending singer an icon in her field. Recently there has been a resurgence of Y2K appreciation, which has led to many new acts taking a page from Avril’s book.

She told The Guardian she loves seeing this play out in real-time.

She shared how it felt to see “That younger generations are discovering my stuff and that Billie, Olivia, and Willow [Smith] go out into the world and continue to shatter the mould like I did 20 years ago is super-inspiring.”

To this day, her peers and collaborators admit that they are huge fans of the rockstar.

She added, “All these people around me are like: ‘Oh my God, I’m a huge fan, I listened to you growing up, you inspired me!’ It’s really trippy.”