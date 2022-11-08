Avril Lavigne arrives at the Variety Music Hitmakers Brunch in December 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Avril Lavigne looked amazing as she posed on the cover of the winter edition of In Love magazine.

The Complicated singer wore a full look by the Italian designer Versace, including a baby pink latex corset top and denim hotpants with an insert of Versace printed fabric.

She paired the sexy look with fishnet tights and knee-high platform boots, still embracing her pop-punk roots.

Avril wore her long hair, which is currently streaked with bright orange, down and flowing in messy waves.

She wore exaggerated eyeliner and neutral lips that let her dark eyes stand out.

The 38-year-old is currently promoting a new single with Yungblud called I’m A Mess. She also released an album earlier this year and recorded six bonus tracks for the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough, Let Go.

Avril Lavigne lets Yungblud give her the chop

Avril released her latest single I’m A Mess on November 3. The track is a duet with British singer/songwriter and fellow emo kid, Yungblud.

The emotional ballad shows the pair singing their breakup anthem, with Avril sporting freshly chopped hair.

It turns out the singer was given the haircut by Yungblud himself and they filmed the chop for Instagram.

Avril shared her risky haircut with her 11.9 million followers, posting a video of Yungblud cutting her hair while Avril said, “I need a beer!”

The results were pretty uneven, however, Avril later shared an updated photo, once her locks had been presumably straightened up by a professional, and she looked great!

She captioned the photo, “When you let @yungblud cut your hair… 🖤💀🖤✂️🇬🇧.”

Avril Lavigne launches a collection with Killstar Clothing

Avril has been busy lately. Along with writing and recording her new music, she also recently launched a clothing collection with the alternative retailer, Killstar.

The collection features playful and punky pieces, all with an emo edge, including an orange tartan mini kilt (inspired by her Love Sux album cover), a barbed wire print skirt, and a sheer, baby pink skeleton print dress.

Avril spoke about the launch in her recent interview with In Love magazine, she said, “I dress how I feel. The Killstar collection was super cool because I got to dive into things with them and design it in a cool way for other people to wear. We wanted to make things rock and roll but sophisticated and elegant.”