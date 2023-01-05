Avril Lavigne looked amazing as she rocked a black lacy top and miniskirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Everyone’s favorite pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne kicked off 2023 with yet another major fashion moment.

The 38-year-old posed up a storm in an all-black ensemble and as usual, she looked nothing short of sensational.

For over nearly 20 years, Avril has served plenty of wow-worthy looks – much to the delight of her adoring fans.

Whether it’s a grunge-inspired ensemble or a baby pink and denim combo – the Complicated hitmaker always comes through with a fashion moment!

On Sunday (January 1) she took to her Instagram to share her latest wow-worthy outfit and it did not disappoint.

No stranger to donning all-black outfits in the past, Avril looked phenomenal in a head-to-toe black Balmain ensemble.

Avril Lavigne poses up a storm in all-black

Proving she’s still got it, Avril slipped her famous figure into the designer garments that exuded style and a touch of edge.

The Canadian native rocked a lacy long-sleeve top with a white tank top underneath for the impromptu photoshoot.

She teamed the lacy top with an A-line skirt that was cinched in, showing off Avril’s tiny waist.

Avril wore her iconic orange-tipped tresses in loose waves and styled them to one side of her face.

For accessories, the beauty looked as cool as ever as she opted for a pair of black statement shades.

Avril Lavigne launches Abbey Dawn line

With her effortlessly cool style, it’s no surprise Avril launched her own clothing line with Kohls in 2008.

Avril decided to call the line Abbey Dawn as a homage to the nickname her dad gave her as a child.

“It was a street he saw. And all my friends in high school called me Abbey. I always really liked the name,” she told MTV.

Avril’s clothing line reached new heights in 2013 when she cast Kylie Jenner as the face of the brand during its SS13 runway show at Fashion Week.

The then-14-year-old Kylie closed the runway show and received a standing ovation from the Kardashian and Jenner clan who were in the audience, as Huffington Post reports.

Avril’s mall-punk-inspired line consists of items like hoodies, tees, and skinny jeans with lots of skulls, checkers, stars, and zebra prints.

More recently, Abbey Dawn branched out and added face masks to its ever-growing collection.

Avril Lavigne engaged to musician Mod Sun

Fresh off the release of her seventh studio album Luv Sux, Avril’s career is soaring high at the moment.

The same can be said for her personal life too – as the star recently got engaged to beau Mod Sun.

Avril and Mod Sun started dating in 2021 after they met while working on their song Flames.

Things got serious pretty quickly for the music power couple as a year later in April, they announced their engagement.

The Sk8er Boi hitmaker has been married twice before: to Deryck Whibley from 2006 until 2010 and to Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.