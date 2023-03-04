Canadian superstar Avril Lavigne is turning heads.

The I’m With You hitmaker, who recently released the deluxe edition to her latest album Love Sux last year, paid a visit to France to attend Paris Fashion Week.

The blonde beauty has been known to switch her image occasionally and has remained relevant in pop culture for over two decades.

Avril took to Instagram this week to share a bunch of new images of herself, and they’ve certainly not gone unnoticed by her fans.

“I’m not doing s*** today,” she wrote in her caption, tagging designer VETEMENTS for her attire.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the span of two days, Avril’s post racked up more than 720,000 likes and over 6,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 12.1 million followers.

Avril Lavigne nails an all-black look

In her carousel post of 10 photos, Avril stunned in an oversized black t-shirt with the text “I’m not doing s*** today, mission accomplished” written across the front in white.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist teamed the ensemble with latex thigh-high boots of the same color and kept her nails short. For the occasion, she painted them with a coat of white polish.

Avril styled her wavy, shoulder-length blonde locks down and wore lipstick and mascara for her makeup.

A fan of body art, Avril showed off the numerous tattoos inked down both arms.

The 38-year-old was captured close-up in the first slide while leaning forward on a bed. Avril tugged at the front of her hair and covered her right eye while gazing directly at the camera lens.

In the second pic, she was snapped in a full-length image, lying sidewards on the same bed. Avril rested her right arm on her lower backside while raising the other hand to the side of her face.

In the fifth offering, she kicked a leg up and stared in front with a fierce expression.

In the eighth and ninth slides, Avril was photographed sitting at a fashion show alongside fellow singer Fletcher. The pair appeared happy to be in each other’s company as they were caught smiling and talking.

Avril Lavigne started her own clothing line

Joining the likes of Hilary Duff, Gwen Stefani, and Victoria Beckham, Avril also launched her own clothing line named Abbey Dawn.

According to MTV, the brand was launched in 2008 as Lavigne teamed up with Kohl’s to launch a mall-punk-inspired line of clothing.

“It was a great opportunity for me to do this, and now that I’m older and more into fashion and stuff, I’ve put together a cute little line. It’s totally my style and everything I would wear. It’s absolutely my wardrobe,” Lavigne said of the items.

Her successful line would go on to have fashion shows during New York Fashion Week and even had Kylie Jenner walk in them.

kylie jenner modeling for avril lavigne's clothing line 'abbey dawn', 2011 pic.twitter.com/jVQ6vmvfEe — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) February 21, 2023

Abbey Dawn still has an online store but with limited items for sale. As of this writing, items include the Abbey Dawn Tee, Abbey Dawn Hoodie, and Abbey Dawn Socks, each featuring a black and white look with the brand’s name and logo.