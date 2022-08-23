Avril Lavigne rocks braless look in unbuttoned crop top

Avril Lavigne shows off her incredible abs in an unbuttoned pink crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Pop punk singer Avril Lavigne is making headlines again as she continues to dive back into her punk roots this year.

The 37-year-old musician has been in the game for over 20 years now as she received her first recording contract when she was only 16.

She immediately made waves with her debut album Let Go in 2002, which features hit singles such as Sk8er Boi and Complicated.

Returning to her punk roots with her latest album Love Sux, Avril has been enjoying some time on the road as she’s currently on tour with musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Her time on the road has allowed for several pictures and videos to be taken, and when she isn’t goofing around with the guys, Avril is still a fashion icon.

Her 11.5 million followers ate up her most recent Instagram post, leaving over 305,000 likes on the set of photos as Avril stunned her adoring fans with her latest look.

Avril Lavigne leaves little to the imagination in unbuttoned crop top

Avril’s post opens with a simple shot from behind as she crouches down toward the ground and looks over her shoulder at the camera.

Her long blonde locks flow down her back and she has sharp black eye makeup on, honing in on her iconic style.

A swipe right reveals several additional snaps of the outfit as she stands and turns toward the camera, revealing her toned physique as the pink cardigan is only buttoned once at the top and she has nothing on beneath it.

The revealing top still keeps the singer covered as she moves for additional poses; the third image highlights the muscular definition of her abs.

The last two photos are a bit closer, showing Avril as she looks down and pushes her hair out of her face before closing with a steely gaze to the camera.

From the very beginning of her career, Avril has been her authentic self and always lets herself “rock out.”

Avril Lavigne discusses the nature of her teenage career

Avril knew that she wanted to dive into music when she was only 14 years old, and she got her dream come true not long after. However, when she first got famous, she knew very little about the industry– she only knew what she wanted to do.

“I was getting out of high school and I just wanted to rock out,” she revealed. “I want loud guitars, I want live drums … I want to write about the crazy stuff, the insane emotions, the good and the bad.”

And that’s what Avril did, even taking the time to write lines in her earliest songs about her real life, including her desire to be around “skater boys” as shown in her hit single.

At the time, she “didn’t even know what Hollywood was or what record deals were.” At the same time, she said that no one cared what she really wanted or let her take the lead in her own projects.

However, she knew what she wanted: She wanted to sound like a rock band, not a pop group, and she wanted to let her raw emotions out. And she did.

Finding such a wealth of fame that young could be difficult, but she seems to look back at it fondly.

“I moved out of my parents’ house and directly into a tour bus, not having any rules. I was like: ‘I can drink beer now and eat pizza every day’ and I just got to hang out with my band and travel the world. It was crazy, but it was pretty special.”