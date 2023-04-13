Avril Lavigne returns to Paris with exciting performance

Avril Lavigne likely knows that one of the best ways to drum up publicity is with a fashionable social media post.

The singer has dominated headlines in recent weeks following a suddenly broken engagement with then-fiance Mod Sun. Additionally, her alleged romance with rapper Tyga has raised eyebrows.

Now it seems that Avril’s focus has reverted to music, with one concert from the European leg of the Love Sux tour under her belt.

Before her highly-anticipated performance in Paris at Zenith Paris La Villette, Avril served some French fashion with her own Canadian twist.

Avril took to Instagram to share a four-part carousel featuring a new look.

The Complicated singer rocked a yellow Vetements t-shirt dress, a leather coat, and ankle-high boots, delivering punk rock vibes.

Avril Lavigne kicks off the European leg of her tour wearing Vetements

In her latest series of pictures, Avril wore a custom Vetements sweatshirt, using the garment as a dress. She elevated the look with stylish Vetement pointed sock-style boots, which retail for $1,525.

Avril posed amid French architecture, with two-toned hair adding an extra edge.

Overall, the look was the perfect blend of trendy and punk.

Avril has been a longtime supporter of Vetements, a 2014-founded fashion collective with Guram Gvasalia and Demna Gvasalia at the helm.

In fact, when Avril and Tyga were first spotted cozying up, the duo was at the Vetements show at Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this month, paparazzi snapped Avril and Tyga in Malibu, and she wore yet another Vetement ensemble.

Although Vetement’s specialty includes heavily-lined sweaters and sweatshirts, like the ones worn by Avril, the carefully-constructed garments cost a pretty penny. For example, the Vetements Unisex Double Unicorn T-shirt in Black retails for an astonishing $620.

However, since Avril has superstar status, she probably gets Vetements clothing for free.

In a caption accompanying the post, the singer expressed excitement about her tour.

Avril’s caption read, “We back Paris. First show of the tour tomorrow night! Letssss gooo @girlfriends and @phem ! 🖤🧡.”

The Nobody’s Home singer has dressed for success when it comes to her performing for the masses.

Avril Lavigne’s Love Sux tour

Avril’s Love Sux tour was another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, which wreaked havoc on everything from supply chains to entertainment.

Other tours postponed by the health crisis include Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

Delays pushed Avril’s world tour until last May when it kicked off.

As for Avril, her 48-date concert series is finally winding down after stops in North America, Asia, and South America.

Heading into the weekend, Avril has shows lined up in Amsterdam and Berlin, where the singer will continue blessing Europe with her music.

Avril’s Love Sux tour concludes next month in London.