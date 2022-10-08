Avril Lavigne in sheer dress shows off skeleton

Avril Lavigne rocked a sheer dress that showed off her skeleton. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Avril Lavigne stunned in a sheer dress with a skeleton outline for spooky season.

The sheer black dress showed Avril’s black garments underneath and featured a life-size image of a white skeleton on it that was perfect for the start of October and spooky season. It featured two thigh-high slits on either side that allowed the singer’s long legs to show through.

Avril paired the dress with tall platform lace-up boots that featured a couple of silver chains that gave the outfit an extra edge. Her large tattoo was visible on her left forearm and perfectly matched the outfit.

The Canadian singer and songwriter wore her long blonde hair with orange dye at the very ends loose and parted in the middle as her locks cascaded down to her waist. Her makeup was heavy-handed around the eyes with dark liner that accentuated her bright blue eyes.

Avril’s overall look was edgy, head-turning, and perfect to kick off the month of October. The series of photos included Avril posing in the outfit and showing off a couple of different outfits as well.

The star posted the series of photos to Instagram on Friday with the caption, “Spooky Season is here! Have you guys checked out my @killstar collection? It’s bad to the bone,” alongside pink heart emojis and a skeleton emoji. The post earned over 370,000 likes.

Avril Lavigne performs back to back

Avril has been performing, especially since her new album was released. The star shared a photo on Instagram that showed her singing in front of a huge crowd, with a Ferris wheel and even fireworks in the background.

Avril captioned her post, “4 shows in 24 hours,” and went on to thank Firefly Music Festival, iHeart Radio, and her amazing band and crew.

The post earned over 115,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.

Avril Lavigne has a new star

Avril Lavigne recently got a star for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she couldn’t be more excited about it. The singer posted a photo to Instagram in which the star was unveiled for her to see.

The singer looked happy and ecstatic as she looked at the star, and the people around her clapped in congratulations.

Avril posted the photo, “The unveiling of my star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame,” alongside a few emojis.

The post earned over 730,000 likes.