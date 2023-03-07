Avril Lavigne is back again and more gorgeous than ever.

The 38-year-old pop-rock singer certainly turned some heads as she was styled in a beautiful black ensemble for a special outing.

Avril took her killer looks to the Paris Fashion Week at Manège de l’Ecole Militaire in Paris, France.

The Canadian beauty made her nightly debut as she attended the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show.

Avril was photographed outside the venue as she strolled along the gray-tiled streets of Paris, France.

While she happily walked around, the blonde beauty added a little punk-rock twist to the fit.

Avril Lavigne is beautiful in all-black while attending Paris Fashion Week

Avril was photographed wearing an oversized black graphic t-shirt dress that fell to her mid-thigh. She paired the graphic top with a full-length black fur coat that perfectly hugged her body.

The pop singer added a pair of black, knee-high cowboy boots with silver stars scattered among the leather fabric to keep the black aesthetics going.

She accessorized accordingly, holding a black leather handbag close to her body. The bag featured pretty gold accents and a large gold chain handle.

For her hair, Avril rocked a short hairdo this time around as her bleach-blonde locks fell just below her shoulders.

To complete this stellar look, the singer added a perfectly applied face of makeup as her complexion looked gorgeous and effortlessly glistened.

Avril nailed this look as she executed this Paris fit with absolute ease and perfection.

Avril Lavigne appears in Paris for fashion week as she rocks an all-black ensemble. Pic credit: @Best Image / BACKGRID

Avril Lavigne partners with Killstar clothing

In another recent share, Avril announced the exciting news that she’d be partnering up with Killstar to create her special line of clothing.

Killstar is a UK-based company selling edgy punk-rock clothing, jewelry, and home essentials.

Given Avril’s background and natural love for grungy and somewhat eccentric taste, it only made sense why the singer teamed up with this particular clothing company.

Some of the singer’s new pieces included plaid skirts and denim, a variety of crop tops, one-of-a-kind sweaters, and skeleton-printed cloaks and intimates.

However, for this shot, Avril modeled in her new Olley Flare pants. These particular pants were a high-waisted fit that included thick black and red stripes.

She went on to add the matching striped crop top that featured long, sheer sleeves.

The singer finalized her Killstar look by rocking her short, pin-straight hair and adding a smokey, bold look around her eyes.

Undoubtedly, the singer did a phenomenal job of creating her first clothing line with Killstar.

The caption read, “Our final Killstar X Avril Lavigne collection has landed! ❤️‍🔥 Shop the link in the bio!”

Fans can now shop Avril’s final collection on Killstar’s official website while supplies last.