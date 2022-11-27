Pop punk singer Avril Lavigne on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Avril Lavigne was radiant in all-black to promote her newest album.

On the cover of the record, Avril sported a little black top that cropped well above the belly button and featured a plunging neckline. She paired the top with a little black leather skirt.

Avril’s shoes were incredible, and they went all the way up to the very top of her legs, almost to appear as pants. They featured high-platform heels and silver studs.

The Canadian singer and songwriter accessorized with several layered necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Her bright blonde hair flowed past her waist, and her makeup was dark and moody.

Avril posed by sitting on the ground, with her feet on either side of her. She held a bundle of red balloons and gazed off into the distance.

The artist posted the image to Instagram on Saturday and included in her caption, “Thank you to all of my fans for embracing this album and bringing these songs to life with me on tour all year. It’s been magical.”

The post earned over 200,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.

Avril Lavigne was the cover girl for INLOVE Magazine

Avril posted an image of herself as the cover girl on INLOVE Magazine. She looked incredible on the magazine cover, and it’s clear why the magazine would want her to model for it.

The singer wore her classic tie-up black boots with platform heels, and these went up to her knees. They were placed over fishnet tights, which gave her outfit an extra edge.

Avril wore a shiny peach-colored blouse and thigh-skimming jean shorts that showed off the star’s long legs.

Avril’s makeup was dark and iconic as always, and this time with hints of blue eyeshadow. Her hair flowed down past her waist with bits of orange highlights throughout.

The post earned well over 400,000 and over 3,000 comments.

Avril Lavigne looks lovely with short hair

Avril’s long hair is iconic, but the singer proved that she can rock short hair just as well.

The songwriter posted a series of photos to show off her new hair style. It was now cut to shoulder length, with a bit of the orange dye still visible at the ends.

In the second photo, Avril let her hair sway all the way around her head.

Avril’s fans seemed to like the new hairstyle, as it earned well over 700,000 likes.