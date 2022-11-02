Avani posed with friends as they dressed up as different eras of Britney Spears for Halloween. Pic credit:@avani/Instagram

Avani and her friends decided to coordinate for Halloween in a unique way. The three dressed up as Britney Spears during different eras of her career.

Avani was in front of a blue wall, dressed as Britney Spears, during her Slave 4 U VMA performance. The Youtuber wore a green halter neck top. The top gathered in the middle to create a deep V-neck, which cut off right above her waist.

She paired it with black shorts that had metallic designs on the front, as well as a rhinestone around the waist. The shorts were lined with green material that fanned out in the back of her, creating a small train.

The social media star had suede boots and a sequin snake on one foot and rhinestones around the other.

She accessorized her outfit with a long yellow snake, similar to the one Britney had during her performance.

Avani ditched her curly black hair and wore a blonde wavy bob to sell the Britney costume.

Meanwhile, Avani’s friends dressed as Baby One More Time Britney and Oops I Did It Again Britney.

Avani wishes Halloween goodbye

Avani had more than one Halloween costume and decided to end her weekend with a gorgeous Cruella De Vil costume. She wore a black tube dress with a fluffy scarf wrapped around her. She paired it with red heels that matched her evening gloves.

She accessorized the outfit perfectly with black fishnet stockings and a spotted handbag, where fans could see a tiny toy dog inside.

Her hair sold the look with a split-dyed bob wig with wavy curls similar to Cruella’s.

Avani teams up with Lancome

Avani came to Instagram to wish her followers a Happy International Day of the Girl. She partnered with the cosmetics brand Lancome to give 40 scholarships for the Write Her Future program. While on Instagram, she explained why the cause was so important to her.

She wrote in her caption, “my grandparents moved from India to America to give their daughters equal educational opportunities. My mom was able to go to college and get her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She then was able to take care of my family financially so I could grow up and be able to accomplish my dreams.”

Avani believes that every woman should have the right to an education to create the lives they want to live.