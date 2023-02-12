The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, Ava Phillippe, hopped on a jet and headed to Paris for a Celine event.

The 23-year-old was one of the many well-known names on hand for the off-season event, which took place at Paris’ iconic Le Palace nightclub.

Although this show conflicted with New York Fashion Week, some celebrities still made the voyage.

Other famous faces included Blackpink’s Lisa, and Wiz Khalifa, the latter of whom sat front row next to Ava.

Celine has been a popular brand amongst other nepo babies, with creative director Hedi Slimane at the helm.

For the last Celine show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles in December, Paris Jackson, Paris Hilton, Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat, Kaia Gerber, and Brie Larson were in attendance. The show had an indie vibe with music by The Strokes.

The Paris iteration kept the cool crowd and indie theme, with The Libertines serving as the musical entertainment.

Ava Phillippe attends Fall 2023 Celine show in Paris

Ava posted a four-part Instagram carousel with her 1 million followers on the platform. The pictures allowed fans to see Ava’s fashion style, which has a youthful yet trendy vibe.

The first image showed Ava standing in front of a step-and-repeat wearing a long-sleeve black sequin dress with a short hem. The dress had white fabric at the ends of the sleeves and near the neck for Parisian energy.

The blonde beauty looked stunning with parted hair in the center and featuring perfectly coiffed curls. Ava frequently dyes her hair, and the shade appeared more yellow than usual, perhaps as a transition color.

Ava completed the ensemble with a Celine bag and close-toed pumps.

A swipe right showed Ava’s fabulous Celine purse with the iconic gold logo.

Subsequent images revealed Ava’s invitation and the front-row lineup.

In Ava’s caption, she thanked Celine for having her.

Her caption read, “A sparkling night in the city of lights with #CELINE 🖤🖤🖤 thank you so much @hedislimane & the @celine team for having me.”

Ava Phillippe lands Pat McGrath Labs collab

Pat McGrath has been a makeup artist for years, at the top of her field, creating magnificent looks at fashion week.

The makeup artist launched a successful line of her own, Pat McGrath Labs.

When she decided to launch a Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs collaboration, Pat selected Ava to be the face of the line.

Ava expressed gratitude for the opportunity, telling PEOPLE, “The team has such a commitment to detail and to creatively making it the best it can be. And problem solving and collaborating and being kind and friendly all in the process, even in the frenzy. Just to be a part of it in general is so special.”

The drop consisted of the MTHRSHIP Diamond of the First Water eyeshadow palette, The Divine Blush + Glow Trio, and the Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter.