Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe poses up a storm in furry coat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Hollywood icon Reese Witherspoon has definitely passed down her good genes to her daughter Ava Phillippe.

The 23-year-old model looked radiant as she posed up a storm in a fur coat and tights.

She might have one of the most famous moms on the planet, but it turns out there’s another reason why Ava “always” heads back to her family home early.

Ava, who is also the daughter of 90s heartthrob Ryan Phillippe, has long been in the public eye thanks to her famous parents.

The blonde beauty is also no stranger to serving a wow-worthy look, whether that’s on her Instagram profile or on a red carpet.

Ava posted a series of snaps to her Instagram yesterday, where she opened up to her one million followers about an early return home.

Ava Phillippe wows in furry coat and red lip

In the first picture, Ava looked like her famous mom as she confidently posed for the snap.

The stunner oozed elegance as she rocked a fabulous brown fur coat.

Giving her outfit some edge as well as a sexy touch, Ava slipped into a pair of fishnet tights.

She wore her long, blonde hair loose, with curls cascading around her face as she beamed for the camera.

Ava completed her look with plenty of earrings, chunky rings, a pop of red lipstick on her plump pout, sky-high lashes, and winged eyeliner.

She captioned the post “Swipe to see why I always come home a little earlier than planned.”

In the second image, Ava’s adorable dog can be seen front and center with a lipstick mark on its nose.

Ava Phillippe’s collab with Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton

In 2021, Ava announced she was the face of Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton.

Describing to People about collaborating with the iconic, boundary-breaking makeup artist, Ava described it as a “joy” and “the most beautiful type of chaos.”

The stunning limited-edition line boasts all sorts of regal fashion pieces and accessories fit for royalty.

Her Pat McGrath Labs collaboration followed not long after she helped promote the Ivy Park Deck the Halls campaign by Beyonce.

Reese Witherspoon on comparisons with daughter Ava Phillippe

For years, fans worldwide have said that Ava is the spitting image of her iconic mom.

However, it turns out the two “don’t see it” as Independent reports.

Earlier this month Reese was on Today With Jenna & Hoda promoting her new children’s book Busy Betty.

During their chat, host Jenna Bush Hager referred to the mother-daughter duo as “twins” in response to a photo of the pair.

“Oh you think so,” Reese replied. “Do you see it? She and I don’t see it that much.”

The Legally Blonde star shares Ava and son Deacon, 18 with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

She also has a 10-year-old son, Tennessee with her husband, Jim Toth.