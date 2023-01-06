Ivona Dadic is showing her fans part of her recovery process after all that track work. Pic credit: @ivona.dadic/Instagram

Ivona Dadic is known for her various track accomplishments, which have required lots of training in her sport of choice. She also realizes that with all that training, it’s crucial to get in recovery to maximize her results and prevent injuries.

The Austrian track star recently modeled a device she likely uses for that recovery process as she posed in a bright pink sports bra and matching spandex shorts on a track.

Dadic shared three photos with her many followers, with the first featuring her standing with her back turned away from the camera and looking over her shoulder toward the camera.

She wore her blonde hair in a ponytail and had a visible black device from Hyperice attached to her upper back.

In a second photo, she turned her gaze away from the camera and had a hand on her shoulder, pressing on the device a bit. A final image showed Dadic seated on concrete seats in the stands at the outdoor stadium. She had her ponytail in her hand and was smiling toward the camera.

Also shown in the last pic were her matching Puma sneakers, a brand she proudly endorses, and what appeared to be a case to hold the Hyperice device, visible on the back of her shoulder.

“Recovery is just as important as the training itself,” she wrote in her caption, promoting Hyperice in a tag on the IG post.

The device featured in Dadic’s IG photos is the Venom Go by Hyperice. The brand’s IG page features a post promoting the item ahead of the holidays, indicating, “Venom Go can be placed anywhere on the body for instant soothing heat and vibration relief. to help attack soreness.”

It currently costs $129 on their website and is a great way to bring a heated massage to the track, gym, basketball court, or anywhere else. In addition to that device, Hyperice has the Venom Back compression wrap and also a popular handheld percussion massage tool- the Hypervolt.

Ivona Dadic is ready for the new year

Many sports stars have shared their end-of-year social media posts and New Year wishes for their followers, including social media sensation Paige Spiranac and LSU athlete Livvy Dunne.

In another of her recent IG posts, Dadic took to Instagram to share a quick video for her 236,000 followers as she bid farewell to the 2022 season and prepared for 2023.

The clip had her rocking a black and tan sports bra with matching leggings as she offered a peace sign, salute, and smile to the camera while walking on the track.

“Happy New Year peeps! ❣️,” she wrote in her caption, adding hashtags for “#happynewyear,” “#newgoals,” “#newseason,” “#letsmakeithappen,” and “#love.”

Ivona Dadic endorses and promotes Puma

The Hyperice device in Dadic’s recent Instagram post is just one of an assortment of services or products she promotes to her 236,000 followers on the Gram.

She lists herself as a Puma athlete in her IG bio and is regularly seen wearing their items in her various posts, whether during her time on the track or for a casual day away from training.

Last year, she visited Paris, France, to meet up with other women, including Pamela Reif (below), as part of the Puma Women campaign.

The two blonde beauties rocked black sports bras featuring white Puma logos and matching leggings as they posed side by side for one image. Another photo featured Dadic, Reif, and others from Puma women posing together for a group photo.

In another post that Dadic shared, she revealed she was presenting content from a paid partnership with the brand.

“There will always be setbacks. Plans that you were sure would work, didn’t have the planned outcome. Turn a setback into a comeback! 💪🏼😉,” she wrote in her caption, including hashtags such as “#trainpuma,” “#foreverfaster,” and “#pumafam.”

Along with Pairs, she also visited Puma in NYC and shared how she’s proud to be part of the Puma family as one of their global athletes.

At 29, Dadic’s popularity and fanbase will continue to grow. She’s a three-time Olympian, having competed in the last three Summer Olympics held in London, Brazil, and Tokyo. With her best finish, eighth place, coming at 2021’s Olympic Games, she likely has goals of exceeding that and capturing her first Olympic medal.