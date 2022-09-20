Australian track star Desi Johnson shows off incredible abs in sheer crop top and skirt

Desi Johnson really rocked her outfit. Pic credit: @desijohnsonn/Instagram

Desi Johnson’s incredible abs looked stunning as she posed in a sheer crop top and skirt.

The Aussie track star looked every bit the athlete in the sizzling poolside pic.

Desi is a model and influencer and regularly posts pics that show what great shape she’s in.

Her two-piece sparkling silver outfit revealed a sculpted stomach and toned arms with sunkissed skin. The outfit was made up of a see-through netting design, which she paired with a light-colored bikini bottom underneath.

She smiled playfully as her jet black hair rested on her shoulders and her skirt clung to her curves.

She stood in front of wispy clouds in an azure blue sky in her native Queensland, Australia.

Desi Johnson shows off her physique in a skimpy bikini

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Desi looked picturesque as she relaxed in a pink bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Australian athlete was enjoying the sun in Queensland for the photo she posted to Instagram. She looked perfectly relaxed and at home as she reclined in a stunning beach setting.

She also recently shared a photo of her lying out on the white sands, smiling broadly with a clear blue sky behind her. Her look was almost completely make-up free, showing off her natural beauty.

Both snaps received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from followers.

Desi Johnson’s grueling fitness routine

Despite only being 21 years old, Desi has already amassed a large online following with 100k followers on Instagram and over 618,000 on TikTok.

Through social media, she has attracted partnerships with brands such as Lululemon, Champion, Sennheiser, and Hype DC.

She regularly posts pics and videos of her lifestyle, which include stunning swimwear snaps and clips of her working out.

Many posts show her in the gym — lifting weights and doing exercises such as press-ups, crunches, and chin-ups. She also shows herself working hard on her flexibility with complex yoga positions and shares post-workout snaps where she refreshes herself with energy drinks, sips coffee, and goes to the beach.

Her hard work has seen her develop an incredible physique with tanned, lean muscles and rock-hard abs that has earned her admirers across social media.

One recent post where she showed followers her morning workout routine while sporting Lululemon leggings and sports bra received over 1,500 likes.