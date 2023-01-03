Natalie Roser smiles from ear to ear as she celebrates the New Year in a glamorous gold ensemble. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie Roser started the New Year off right as she shimmered in her gold attire with a huge smile across her face.

The Australian model shared her excitement for 2023 as she posed for an array of NYE shots in front of a beautiful body of water.

Natalie certainly dressed to impress, as her flashy gold dress was undeniably a show-stopper.

The 32-year-old has proved time and time again that she can master any look, and in her latest share, she demonstrated just that once again.

Natalie’s complexion effortlessly glowed as she shared the three-slide post with her Instagram followers.

The model’s 1.4 million followers were surely in for a spectacular New Year treat.

Natalie Roser sizzles in gold sequins

As expected, Natalie rang the New Year in with a stunning ensemble as she glistened in gold.

The model looked nothing short of perfect as she showcased her lovely curves in a complete sequin piece.

The shimmery piece was completely embellished with sequins that formed a striped pattern along the dress. The gorgeous piece hugged her body perfectly as it fell to her mid-thigh.

The Australian fashion model wore gold accessories for the occasion as she wore a couple of gold rings and matching gold hoop earrings.

She styled her blonde hair in light curls as it was pushed over to one side of her body for the shots.

She finalized the fit by going with a sun-kissed look. She wore the perfect amount of mascara and bronzer to create the glowing effect and then added a pretty glossy lip that paired perfectly with the overall aesthetics of the photos.

Natalie completely nailed this NYE look, and fans showed their support as the post received over 4K likes.



She simply captioned the post, “Ready to say hello to 2023! 💫.”

Natalie Roser teams up with Skin Series to share beauty regimen

It comes as no surprise that Natalie is the go-to person when it comes to helpful tips regarding the latest and greatest skincare products.

The model is a genuine advocate for healthy and happy skin and believes in a daily skincare regimen.

In another recent post, Natalie proved just that as she partnered with the health and beauty company Skin Series.

Skin Series is a cosmeceutical skincare line focused on restoring overall skin health. The company uses only high-quality ingredients that deliver the best results.

Natalie showcased the results through a selfie in which her skin was effortlessly glowing in the shot.

In the post, the model sported a beautiful blue dress as she held the product close to her body.

She captioned the post, “A skin hydration series for @skinseries__ 💧 #skinseries ad.”

Fans can now purchase Skin Series’ products online through their website, where they’ll find a wide selection of high-end products that will suit any skin type.