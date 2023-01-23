All eyes were on the beloved Natalie Roser as she was styled in a beautiful mini-dress during her most recent outing.

The Australian model was spotted wearing a gorgeous, strapless dress while enjoying the company of her closest friends.

Natalie, along with a handful of her other friends, shared a special moment as they celebrated Jayde Heiser’s birthday.

The 32-year-old shared the memorable moment with her fans as she uploaded a carousel of shots to her Instagram feed.

Natalie shared four eye-catching shots with her 1.4 million followers, showcasing her celebratory moment with her friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Australian beauty certainly turned a head or two with this stellar collage of photographs.

Natalie Roser is gorgeous in her yellow dress

In the first slide, Natalie was photographed outside as she posed along a gray and white cement wall.

The ground was covered with multi-colored chalk patterns as Natalie continued to model in her striking dress while smiling from ear to ear.

Natalie wore a bright yellow mini-dress that perfectly hugged her hourglass figure, accentuating her toned physique.

The strapless piece was incredibly form-fitting throughout the top as it then transitioned into a more ruched design at the bottom. It was the perfect contrast of textures as she executed the piece perfectly.

The blonde beauty tagged the fashion company SHOWPO in the next slide as she was captured holding onto her tan and red-trimmed handbag.

In the third slide, Natalie grouped with six of her other friends, while the beautiful ladies all smiled for the shot.

For the last slide, the model posed along the same grayish backdrop as she rested one hand on her waist while the other was placed on her hip.

The Australian beauty wore an assortment of stunning gold jewelry. She accessorized with an array of gold rings, a pair of gold dangly earrings, along with a beautiful gold necklace.

For this specific occasion, Natalie threw her blonde hair into a pretty ponytail as her long locks further trickled down her back.

Fans certainly enjoyed this post, as the carousel of shots brought in over 3.4k likes.

Natalie Roser teamed up with Skin Series

Natalie is a genuine advocate for healthy and happy skin and believes in a daily skincare regimen.

In another Instagram post, the model proved just that as she partnered with the beauty company Skin Series.

Skin Series is a cosmeceutical skincare line that is primarily focused on restoring overall skin health. The company uses only high-quality ingredients that deliver the best results.

Natalie showcased the results through a stunning selfie in which her skin was effortlessly glowing in the shot.

The blonde beauty let her followers view the Skin Series product as she held the white bottle in her hand, positioning it close to her face.

Fans certainly gravitated toward this helpful skin care regimen, as the post received 7.5k likes and over 100 expressive fans in the comment section.

Fans can also now purchase Skin Series’ products online through their website, where they’ll find a wide selection of high-end products that will suit all different skin types.