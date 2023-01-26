Natalie Roser is certainly an alluring superstar, an unforgettable luminary when it comes to her continuous iconic looks and effortless beauty.

The Australian swimsuit model encapsulates the perfect photograph within every shot she’s in.

In her latest share, Natalie proved just that, once again.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram, where she re-shared a post on her Instagram Story.

Natalie was captured posing for the camera as she modeled in the utmost perfect floral-printed dress.

The multicolored piece was masterfully crafted by the clothing company Auguste The Label.

Natalie Roser showcases her hourglass figure in a bright red maxi dress

Natalie was captured modeling in Auguste The Labels’ Sadie Frances maxi dress, which was linked in the Story.

The red statement piece looked incredible on the model, and it featured a variety of roses in pink, blue, and white-colored hues.

The dress also featured a high slit down the left leg that provided Natalie with a bit more wiggle room.

Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

The blonde beauty wore her long hair down in light curls while they simultaneously moved along with the motions in which she took the shots.

Natalie certainly nailed this epic beach look while helping promote one of her favorite clothing companies.

Natalie Roser promotes Reina Olga beachwear

In another recent Instagram post, Natalie enjoyed some fun in the sun while sitting along the wet sand.

The model sported a pastel-colored bathing suit that complemented her complexion perfectly.

The mesmerizing set included a pink and purple halter top and a pair of pastel yellow bikini bottoms.

The stunning set was designed by the Italian-based clothing company Reina Olga. Natalie and Reina Olga have worked side-by-side on countless occasions, as they both pair wonderfully together.

While she modeled the piece, Natalie looked phenomenal with her wavy hair and sun-kissed vibes.

She captioned the sunny shot, “From the Maldives archives 🫶🏼@bonniecee.”

Natalie Roser previously teamed up with Ole Henriksen

The Australian beauty teamed up with health and beauty company Ole Henriksen as she happily promoted one of their newest skincare products.

Ole Henriksen is a Scandinavian-based beauty and skincare company specializing in high-end, cruelty-free products.

In this post that the model shared, Natalie used the new Banana Bright Eye Cream.

The model shared a selfie on the first slide as she held the orange jar tightly between her fingers while leaning against a white-tiled wall.

In contrast to the selfie on the first slide, the second slide featured a short video clip that provided fans with the aftermath of successfully applying the luxurious product.

She sported a variety of flashy rings while she had her hair tied back into a scrunchy for the demonstrational video.

As expected, Natalie’s skin was naturally glowing as she went completely makeup free for this promotional post.

She captioned the post, “@Olehenriksen has done it again! My fave eye cream just had an AMAZING upgrade. Say hello to the new Banana Bright + Eye Cremè! Now, fragrance-free & vegan with all the vitamin C goodness ?? Available at @sephoraaus #Olehenriksenpartner #Clikeole.”

Fans can now shop all of Ole Henriksen’s products online through their website or can even find their skincare line at any local Sephora store.