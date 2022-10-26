Natalie Roser was seen enjoying the beach in her floral dress. Pic credits:@natalie_roser/Instagram

While some of us are bundling up for fall and preparing for the warm weather, Natalie Roser is enjoying her beach day.

In a recent video, she is seen frolicking on the beach while looking happier than ever.

With Etta James’ song, A Sunday Kind Of Love, playing in the background, the Australian model was seen smiling ear to ear.

She wore a gorgeous purple and orange knee-length dress for her day in the sun. The dress sported spaghetti straps, so she opted for the braless look.

Since the model was having a fun day, she opted out of makeup for a bare-faced look. She let her blond hair down so it could be seen swaying in the breeze.

In her post, she remarked that it was a Wednesday that felt like a Sunday, indicating that the day was just as relaxing as it looked.

Natalie Roser sparkles in her gorgeous dress

While fans are used to seeing the Australian beauty in a bikini or on the beach somewhere, she decided to switch it up recently. The model was seen at a party looking breathtaking in her sparkly dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Natalie Roser was all smiles as she sported a gorgeous blue dress. She looked like a disco dream with this sequined mini dress. The ensemble featured long flowy sleeves with a deep V-neck at the bust. To complement her tiny waist, it came with a matching belt to cinch the dress in.

To accessorize, she wore a small silver crossbody bag with matching heels.

She wore her shoulder-length hair in beach waves that framed her face effortlessly. She kept her makeup simple with minimal eye makeup and bright red lipstick.

She posted a photo carousel showing her fans different angles of her tiny dress.

Natalie Roser fires back at the Daily Mail

Natalie has been caught under fire for her nude photos. She recently had a nude photoshoot and posted some of the pictures on her Instagram. She has been known to do that previously and was even called “raunchy” by the Daily Mail. When talking about her photos to Maxim, she admitted that despite any backlash, she doesn’t see any issues with her photos.

“I really love shooting nude. I don’t see shame in it if it’s created for the purpose of self-empowerment. I love seeing my body look its best. I think there’s something timeless about nude art.”

Natalie then responded to the Daily Mail’s accusations, saying, “It’s not smutty, it’s really classy. It’s photos that I’m super proud of. It’s artwork I would frame in my house. It’s just that my nipples are exposed.”