Natalie Roser hits the beach in her stunning teeny blue bikini. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie Roser made quite the splash in her most recent share as she took to the ocean for a much-needed getaway.

The swimsuit model was captured at one of her favorite places, which was along the beach of sunny Australia.

She modeled in a gorgeous teeny bikini that accentuated her perfect curves and her long, lovely legs.

While she modeled in her beach fit, the beautiful blue ocean rippled in the background while the sky was also bright blue and cloud-free.

Per usual, Natalie was kind enough to take to her Instagram with the scenic shot as she shared the timeless moment with her 1.4 million followers.

Without a doubt, the Australian beauty certainly turned many heads with this incredible beach view.

Natalie Roser effortlessly glows on the beach in her teeny bikini

While Natalie posed along the beach, she styled in a baby-blue string bikini.

The matching blue set included a halter top that was ruched in the middle and two thin spaghetti straps that wrapped up around her neck for extra support.

The bottoms were a low-rise, cheeky fit that rested gently along her hips. Like the top, the bottoms were also ruched in the front and featured long straps on each side of her hips that further draped down her legs.

The model had then accessorized with a simple gold necklace and pair of small earrings as she threw her arms up in the air while she grabbed her wavy, wet hair.

Natalie stared out into the distance as she effortlessly glowed along the beach.

Natalie Roser is a proud Alo ambassador

In another recent post, Natalie teamed up with athletic company Alo as she happily promoted some of the company’s newest pieces.

The Australian beauty has worked with the brand a handful of times in the past, hence why she became their lead ambassador.

For this particular Alo photo shoot, Natalie shared three scenic shots as she posed along the beach in Ballina, New South Wales.

As she smiled and posed away, the 32-year-old was styled in a matching pink athletic set.

The matching set included a shimmery, low-cut sports bra and a pair of matching pink, high-waisted shorts.

The pastel colors of the set looked heavenly on Natalie as they contrasted perfectly against her golden complexion.

She captioned the post, “Sunset runs/swims 🌺 @alo #aloambassador.”

Fans can now head to Alo’s website to find the newest collections along with their most recently added sales section.

Natalie Roser is also the founder of Rose and Bare

When Natalie isn’t busy pursuing her modeling gigs, the blonde beauty is busy running her own company.

The supermodel is the proud founder of Rose and Bare, which specializes in luxurious lingerie.

The company is designed to make the individual feel more comfortable and supported while wearing each and every product.

Natalie also offers her buyers a wide selection of nude-colored styles and patterns that all come at an affordable price.