Natalie Roser looked stunning in a black bikini for a beach shoot. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Australian model Natalie Roser nearly broke the internet yesterday with a steamy post that showed her flawless figure in a skimpy black bikini by Ark Swimwear.

The 32-year-old blonde bombshell held her arms overhead and gave the camera a smoldering blue-green gaze.

Her long locks looked fresh out of the ocean, cascading over one shoulder in the snap, and her makeup included a whisper of shimmery bronze eyeshadow on her lids.

But circling back to her unbelievable body for just a second, Natalie has been very candid about the hard work she’s put in to stay healthy and look good.

Sure, the perfect morning lighting may have played a part, but it’s Natalie’s sculpted frame that really made the photo stand out from the rest.

The post accumulated more than 13K likes in the first 13 hours alone, and it’s not hard to see why.

She tagged the swimwear designer in the caption, writing, “That soft morning light 🙌🏼 For @arkswimwear.”

Natalie Roser rocks sundress with ocean sunset backdrop

Natalie Roser rocked the socks (and shoes) off a braless look last week while enjoying a gorgeous oceanside sunset.

The Australian showstopper could be seen modeling a skintight turquoise slip dress with floral detailing and a low-scooping neckline.

Her sculpted abs and beautiful curves were clearly visible through the thin fabric.

She wore her voluptuous hair in elegant waves and accessorized with large gold earrings.

Natalie wrapped up the Instagram Reel with the caption, “Sunsets over sunrises in my opinion 💛.”

Natalie Roser looked fabulous in revealing gold minidress for drinks with friends

Natalie hit the town earlier this month with her girlfriends, looking like a 100 out of 10 in a metallic gold dress that showed off her long legs and toned physique.

The gorgeous model had a glass of red wine in hand as she posed in the daring ensemble, which featured ruching around the top and peekabo cutouts.

She tagged the location, a Mediterranean restaurant in Sydney, in the caption, “Late night catch up with the girls 💫📍@ploossydney.”

In an interview last year, Natalie opened up about her appearance, saying, “To me being beautiful… I think it’s just about being a good person and respecting others. Thinking of when I look at my girlfriends and think – ‘Ah you are so beautiful’… it’s always because of something they’ve done, not because of something they’re wearing or what they look like in a particular moment. It’s more about what you put out into the world that makes you beautiful.”