Natalie Roser sizzled in a treehouse. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie Roser looked tree-mendous earlier this week in a carousel of photos showing her in skimpy black lingerie while hanging out in a tropical treehouse.

The 32-year-old fashion model expressed gratitude for the Bali-based retreat as she enjoyed the spectacular 360-degree view.

Natalie’s fit figure sizzled in the revealing yet tasteful lingerie by her own brand, Rose and Bare, which beautifully highlighted her womanly curves and sun-kissed complexion.

She added an oversized white button-down shirt that glowed sheer in the sunlight for a little extra coverage.

Natalie’s thick blonde tresses looked effortlessly gorgeous, cascading down her back in natural waves.

She tagged her lingerie brand and captioned the steamy share, “My first time staying in a treehouse 🍃🎍 Thank you for having us, @aurahousebali @ananda_house_bali.”

If you want more treehouse content, get ready because Natalie also gave her 1.4M followers an inside look at the lush escape.

Natalie Roser gave followers a tour of treehouse in skimpy white lingerie

Natalie sent temperatures soaring in a revealing white lingerie set to give her fans a better look at their treetop digs.

“Let me take you on a little tour of my treehouse! 🌴🌺,” she wrote.

The fit fashion maven traipsed around the luxurious accommodations, offering a full view of her enviable behind, chiseled abs, and toned legs.

She showed off her wavy blonde locks by tossing them back while sitting on a textured brown chair with a view.

While the entire Instagram Reel was jaw-dropping, there’s a truly magical moment where Natalie lounges on a canopy-covered bed, her bronze skin glowing against the pure white fabric.

The tour included views from the towering balcony, extravagant pool, and jungle pathway.

Natalie Roser stunned in revealing top and skirt for Tigerlily promotion

It should come as no surprise that Natalie is an ambassador for several incredible clothing brands, and based on recent activity, she’s been really feeling the Bondi-born brand Tigerlily.

The Australian beauty took to the beach to promote their garments, wearing a cropped top and skirt set that showed off her sculpted physique.

She could be seen frolicking in the sand and at the water’s edge in the perfectly flowy ensemble.

Tigerlily is dedicated to empowering women with year-round styles, including swimwear and their new holiday collection.

Natalie claimed in the caption to be “falling in love” with Bali and the eco-friendly clothing brand, adding details on their Black Friday sale.

It’s really only a matter of time before Natalie partners with another outstanding fashion label, so get ready for even more eye-catching content.