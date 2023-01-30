Natalie Roser is certainly an inspiration and a rather unforgettable figure, especially when it comes to her one-of-a-kind looks and kind-hearted personality.

Natalie is not only an incredible model, but she’s an all-around sweetheart who continues to share her beauty secrets with the world.

In her most recent share, Natalie demonstrated just that.

The Australian model took to her Instagram, sharing her morning beauty routine with her 1.4 million followers.

Per usual, the blonde beauty looked flawless as she was captured rocking a makeup-free face when the short video clip started.

As the video continued, the 32-year-old shared some of her favorite Trinny London beauty products.

Natalie Roser looks lovely in lavender for Trinny London’s beauty routine

In the first couple of seconds of the video, Natalie went with a completely bare, makeup-free face to demonstrate her fun, 8-minute makeup routine.

The model used Trinny London’s products as she applied their foundation, blush, bronzer, and some nude eyeshadows.

She added a bit of brown eyeliner and used a brow pencil to give herself a little brow lift.

During the clip, Natalie took some breaks to sip her coffee as she got ready.

She even accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry. She wore two gold necklaces, a pair of dangly gold earrings, and an array of small gold rings.



As the Australian model gave her fans a stellar makeup tutorial, she was captured wearing a lovely lavender bustier top that complemented her complexion perfectly.

She captioned her post, “My effortless, daily 8-minute makeup routine (I timed it) featuring my beauty faves from @trinnylondon ✨ ad #trinnylondon.”

Natalie Roser also shares her workout routine while promoting Alo Yoga

In another recent Instagram post, Natalie shared her glute and leg-focused workout routine.

The fashion model was captured doing a variety of workouts that included lunges, glute bridges, squats, and some jump roping.

Even though the workout seemed intense, Natalie still looked to enjoy her session while burning off a couple of calories.

In the clip, the Aussie also promoted one of her favorite athletic brands Alo.

She was spotted wearing mint green biker shorts and a bright white sports bra.

To add to the Alo ensemble, she sported their black and white training socks and added a pair of all-white sneakers.

She captioned the post, “Come train with me 💪🏼 I use to share so much more of my workouts, which is possibly how my Instagram grew in the early days. Let me know if you’d like me to share more like this with breakdowns of what I do in the gym. The session today was from @deltaxcoach with a cool-down stretch on @alomoves ✨ Wearing @aloyoga #aloambassador.”

Natalie Roser is a proud Alo ambassador

Natalie teamed up with athletic company Alo once again as she happily promoted some of the company’s newest pieces.

The Australian beauty has worked with the brand a handful of times, hence why she became their lead ambassador.

For this particular Alo photo shoot, Natalie shared an array of scenic shots as she posed along the beach in Ballina, New South Wales.

As she smiled and posed away, the blonde beauty was styled in a shimmery, baby-pink athletic set.

The matching set included a low-cut sports bra and a pair of matching pink, high-waisted shorts.

The pastel colors of the set looked heavenly on Natalie as they contrasted perfectly against her sun-kissed complexion.

To complete the look, Natalie threw her blonde locks into a pretty ponytail while she sported a more naturally glowing face for the shots.

Fans can now head to Alo’s website to find the newest collections along with their most recently added sales section.